Solana’s (SOL) big move has begun: How high can it go?

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/12 19:54
Solana
SOL$240+5.92%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,963.29+0.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1293+2.29%
Solayer
LAYER$0.557+2.03%

With Bitcoin (BTC) potentially looking set for an impending correction, Solana is riding high. Up 15.6% already this week, the leading layer 1 could be in the midst of a huge breakout. How high can $SOL go?

$SOL bursts through resistance and ascending trendline

Source: TradingView

The weekly chart for the $SOL price is quite a mouth-watering one. Not only has the price burst through the $220 resistance, potentially turning it into support at the end of this week, but it has also pierced through the ascending trendline which stretches back to May this year. 

As can be seen in the chart, the last major resistance is the top of the weekly candle closes back in November 2024 and January 2025 respectively. 

At the bottom of the chart, the Stochastic RSI indicators are nearly topped out, but there is a little way still to go before they reach their limit, and there’s nothing to stop the indicators continuing to bounce along the top for an extended period of time.

Very high time frame shows $SOL about to close above all major supports

Source: TradingView

The very high time frames are not used by traders, and even longer term investors may not often refer to them. The 2-month time frame chart above makes for very interesting viewing. It shows that the main support/resistance level for this time frame is in fact the $200 level. It can also be observed that this 2-month candle is already way beyond this level, basing off of it as major support.

Fibonacci extension levels taken from the 2021 top down to the 2022/2023 bottom give the 0.786 Fibonacci level as corresponding with the major support, while the extension level out to 1.618 shows a target of $414. 

SOL/BTC approaches multi-year downtrend line

Source: TradingView

Finally, the reason for holding an altcoin in the longer term is if it is out-performing $BTC. The weekly chart above for SOL/BTC shows that a big W pattern has sent SOL/BTC towards the multi-year descending trendline. If SOL/BTC can burst through this, and reverse the downtrend by making a higher high above 0.003 BTC, who knows how far the $SOL price could go over this final stage of the bull market.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale named "thefourthturning.eth" spent 2.3 million USDC to purchase 3 million ENA at a price of US$0.766 per coin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
Ethena
ENA$0.7563-0.26%
Ethereum
ETH$4,551.66+2.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 19:55
Share
The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Globenewswire, the House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, announced that its official Dogecoin Treasury, established in partnership with CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE), as part of its strategic acquisition plan, now holds over 500 million Dogecoins. This follows the Treasury's previous purchase of 285.42 million Dogecoins, marking a crucial halfway point toward its first milestone of acquiring one billion Dogecoins within 30 days.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09444-5.56%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26406+5.78%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015707+10.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 20:41
Share
The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

By Sankalp Shangari Compiled by Shaw Golden Finance summary Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) is a financial institution for "enthusiasts" on the chain, so what are these companies becoming? Not just
Notcoin
NOT$0.00196-1.75%
Share
PANews2025/08/12 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s maken sterke comeback

Solana CME futures open interest surged to $1.87 billion today, a 25.5% three-day gain.