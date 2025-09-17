Solana's total app revenue in August reached $193.5 million, a year-on-year increase of over 126%.

By: PANews
2025/09/17 10:15
PANews reported on September 17th that according to a Step Finance report, Solana's revenue landscape in August showed both growth and volatility. Solana's total application revenue reached $193.5 million, an increase of over 126% compared to August 2024, but the distribution of revenue varied across categories. Trading tools remained Solana's most profitable sector, generating $67 million in August, 2.6 times the revenue generated in August 2024. Axiom generated $49.1 million in revenue. Furthermore, Pump.fun's revenue rose to $41 million in August after a weak July. Infrastructure application revenue remained stable at $7.4 million, while DEX revenue reached $22.5 million, with Meteora surpassing Raydium. Smaller segments such as DePIN and Pokémon Trading Cards also saw significant growth, with revenue increasing approximately 5x and 2.3x year-over-year, respectively. Overall, these data suggest that Solana's revenue is expanding unevenly but broadly, with leadership shifting frequently between projects and sectors.

