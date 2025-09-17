Solana's total app revenue in August reached $193.5 million, a year-on-year increase of over 126%.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to a Step Finance report, Solana's revenue landscape in August showed both growth and volatility. Solana's total application revenue reached $193.5 million, an increase of over 126% compared to August 2024, but the distribution of revenue varied across categories. Trading tools remained Solana's most profitable sector, generating $67 million in August, 2.6 times the revenue generated in August 2024. Axiom generated $49.1 million in revenue. Furthermore, Pump.fun's revenue rose to $41 million in August after a weak July. Infrastructure application revenue remained stable at $7.4 million, while DEX revenue reached $22.5 million, with Meteora surpassing Raydium. Smaller segments such as DePIN and Pokémon Trading Cards also saw significant growth, with revenue increasing approximately 5x and 2.3x year-over-year, respectively. Overall, these data suggest that Solana's revenue is expanding unevenly but broadly, with leadership shifting frequently between projects and sectors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.