Solo Bitcoin Miner Pulls Off $350k Block Win: Here's How it Happened

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 18:44
Bitcoin
In the year when Bitcoin mining is tougher than ever before, with reduced reward after halving, one solo miner won a jackpot. In a surprising twist, the individual won against the larger players working against odds and won nearly $350k in reward.

How the Solo Bitcoin Miner Made $350k With Mining?

On September 7, a solo Bitcoin miner won against the odds, succeeding in mining block 913,593 via Solo CKPool. Since the Bitcoin mining pays, the individual earned 3.13 BTC, worth nearly $350k, at the current Bitcoin price of $110.9k.

Crypto Rover and other on-chain experts note that the mined block 913,632 had 593 transactions, totaling 473.61 BTC ($52.6M). The breakdown of the reward reveals that 3.125 BTC became the block subsidy, and the 0.0042 BTC was utilized in transaction fees.

 

List of Solo Bitcoin Miner Milestones in 2025

Notably, the winning rate of solo miners against the bigger groups and corporations is too low. Additionally, the Bitcoin mining difficulty is at record highs of 136.04T. However,  a number of successful incidents have been reported this year.

Just days ago, on September 1, another individual succeeded with mining 910,440 and earned 3.137 BTC (~$365k). In July, CoinGape noted that a solo Bitcoin miner hit a $349K jackpot with just a 0.004% chance.

In the same month, another made $372.7k after solving block 907,283, carrying 4,038 transactions. Out of this, they paid $3.4k in transaction fees and made a hefty profit for themselves.

In June, one won a $330.3k reward, and many others before that, making $300k or higher. These wins are rare events and often gain the crypto community’s attention over the low odds, but continuous persistence, efficient hardware, and luck played a major role in these wins.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The odds of a solo Bitcoin miner winning an entire block are extremely rare, as bigger corporations or groups with higher computing power have better chances.

The solo Bitcoin miner mined block 913,593, earning 3.13 BTC worth $350k.

Another miner made $365k after mining block 910,440.



Pooja Khardia

Pooja Khardia is a seasoned crypto content writer with 6+ years of experience in writing, including in blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, and digital finance reporting. In her adventure journey, she is currently working with CoinGape Media and leading their Trending Section.

Here, she uses her expertise to deliver analytics, market insights, price predictions, and information on what’s trending in the crypto space, aiming to keep the crypto and web3 community updated with market trends and important insights.

Known for a user-centric and straightforward writing style, Pooja is passionate about making crypto easy and accessible. Her writing blends market research with storytelling, helping readers stay ahead in a fast-paced industry.

When not behind the keyboard, Pooja embraces her creative side through drawing and crafting. Connect with Pooja on LinkedIn or X.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
