SOL’s Slight Rally Sparks Interest—Ozak AI Token Could See 100% Gains in the Next Few Months

The recent performance of Solana (SOL) has recorded a slight upward trend, which has aroused the interest of traders and investors. The new interest is based on network adoption, ecosystem upgrades, and a Solana ETF speculation. At the same time, the Ozak AI token’s presale is gaining traction and is expected to deliver substantial returns in the near future.

Growing Momentum for Solana

Solana’s ecosystem is expanding with notable developments. The USDG stablecoin, supported by Robinhood, has experienced a sharp rise in supply on the Solana network, which has now exceeded the supply levels on Ethereum. This increase has already surpassed supply levels on Ethereum, showing a clear rise in adoption.

Additionally, SOL Strategies Inc., a treasury firm built on Solana, is set to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. This is a milestone towards the acceptance of Solana in traditional finance and shows the increasing popularity of the blockchain.

Moreover, analysts are watching the potential approval of a Solana ETF, with speculation fueled by a recent filing by REX Shares. These factors are supported by ecosystem improvements such as the proposed Alpenglow upgrade, which aims to strengthen transaction finality.

Price Levels Under Watch

Investors are closely monitoring Solana’s technical movements. The $206 resistance level, last reached in February, remains a decisive marker. If the price breaks above this level, it could lead to further upward momentum.

At the same time, analysts emphasize the importance of the $183 support level. A fall below this point may add selling pressure and limit near-term gains. Consequently, caution remains in the market even as adoption continues to expand.

Ozak AI Presale and Technology

The Ozak AI presale has reached Phase 5, with tokens priced at $0.01. More than 863 million tokens have been sold, raising approximately $2.83 million. The price will rise to $0.012 in Phase 6, a 20% increase, with the project’s long-term goal of $1.

Unlike many speculative projects, Ozak AI integrates blockchain technology with artificial intelligence to offer real-world applications. Its Ozak Stream Network provides ultra-low latency data streams across chains, which are crucial for real-time financial analysis. Prediction Agents, powered by neural networks and ARIMA algorithms, generate precise market forecasts tailored to users.

The ecosystem also features a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN), ensuring scalability and efficient processing. Additional integrations involve EigenLayer AVS and Arbitrum Orbit for decentralized validation and smart contract scalability.

Partnerships and Functional Features

Ozak AI has secured key collaborations to enhance its offerings. Pyth Network provides real-time financial data across blockchains. Hive Intel supplies multi-chain blockchain data APIs, while Weblume supports no-code integration of predictive signals into Web3 apps.

Furthermore, the project has partnered with Dex3 to enhance trading depth and liquidity. The Ozak AI Rewards Hub is already active, offering users opportunities to stake, participate in governance, and earn rewards. These partnerships and live features give Ozak AI early utility compared to many presale tokens.

The platform also introduces one-click AI upgrades via SINT, cross-chain bridges, and voice-enabled interfaces. These roles allow traders and institutions to embrace the use of AI-driven tools in making sophisticated decisions.

Conclusion

With Solana’s renewed market strength and institutional interest, utility-based projects are starting to draw investors. The Ozak AI token, with its presale momentum, audited contracts, and strong partnerships, is positioned to benefit from the growing demand for blockchain-based intelligence tools. With its current price still at $0.01, the project holds potential for strong gains when market conditions shift.

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing. On June…
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
