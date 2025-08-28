Soneium Introduces ‘Soneium Score’, a Proof–of–Contributions for Onchain Participation and Identity

Soneium, an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs (SBSL), announces the official launch of ‘Soneium Score’. This on-chain proof-of-contribution system monitors and gives rewards for real participation across the ecosystem. The purpose of this system is to help both the user and the developers; for users to build a lasting identity through every single step they take, and for developers to discover the active and engaged users without technical suspension.

Soneium Score transforms every interaction of a user into points, which they earn at the time of interaction with swapping assets, staking assets, and mining NFTs, and further use those points into a dynamic and gamified identity layer. So, participants have multiple ways to get those points, such as climbing seasonal leaderboards and collecting non-transferable SBT badges that witness their contribution and interaction. In the same way for developers, it unfolds a new pathway to track the user from the first day and check the verification of users.

Solving Continuity and Trust Gaps in Web3 with Soneium Score

Evaluation has been done on four key components. Participants earn Activity Score up to 28 days per season by routine-based transactions and engagement streaks. By contributing to the TVL building Liquidity Score, gathering NFTs for designated ecosystem collections (capping at 12-18 points), and speeding up their totals through Bonus Score chances with specified projects that rotate monthly. The scoring formulas maintain versatility to adapt to ecosystem growth. Further, Soneium’s ongoing updates with all details are available to adjust.

Till now, most of the blockchain ecosystems have not maintained continuity, and no universal pathway to build trust, no way to monitor reputation across protocols. Simultaneously, new projects face more difficulty in attracting real, engaged users without exhausting technical integration or asset inducement. Soneium Score resolves both issues by providing a unified layer that gives developers instant access to verified and engaged users.

Soneium Season 1: Unlocking Trust, Reputation, and Rewards for Users

Soneium launches Season 1 with a prominent ecosystem to offer user instant chances to construct their reputation by getting experience from diverse applications across DeFi, gaming, and digital collectibles. This will reduce the complexity of technical integration for engaged users. Participants who attain a threshold score greater than 80 out of 100 will get an extra edge by permanently linking unique SBT badges to their wallet, which is claimable through OpenSea. Each candidate can earn one badge per season after reaching the threshold.

 The platform provides weekly optimization guides and exclusive perks from ecosystem projects with real–time tracking via the Soneium Portal dashboard. The platform supports a diversity of assets, including $ETH and $USDC, and rewards users who provide relevant participation across protocols. The launch of Soneium Scores sticks to a successful mainnet deployment platform, which attracted almost 14 million wallets during the experiment. Further, it continues to bridge the audiences from Web2 and Web3.

World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

