Sonic gets the green light for the $200 million plan: ETP on the way and entry into the USA, what changes for the S token

At the end of August 2025, the Sonic Labs community almost unanimously approved a plan valued at $200 million in S tokens, aimed at funding regulated instruments – such as ETP and PIPE – and strengthening expansion in the United States. In the hours following the resolution, the markets experienced significant volatility and an increase in volumes, indicating that the operation is interpreted as a strategic move to improve liquidity and facilitate institutional access. In this context, the market reading was swift and, in some ways, already oriented towards the medium term.
According to the data collected by our on-chain research team, the proposal indeed recorded an extremely high consensus: 99.99% favorable vote with about 860 million tokens expressed by ~105 wallets, confirming the broad consensus reported by the press. Industry analysts we are in contact with observe that the allocation of 150 million tokens to the USA division and the announced deflationary measures will be determining variables for the circulating supply in the medium term. For the relevant regulatory framework, it is useful to consult the guidelines of the SEC – Framework for “Investment Contract” Analysis of Digital Assets and the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.
The proposal voted by the community authorizes an issuance of S tokens for a total value of $200 million, structured in three directions. An interesting aspect is the distribution between TradFi instruments and operational strengthening in the USA, which aims to cover both access to regulated capital and local operations.
In this context, Sonic Labs is preparing for a decisive step towards traditional finance. It should be noted that further details on the vesting and lock-up mechanism will be made public in upcoming announcements.
The plan involves the establishment of Sonic USA LLC, with an operational team in New York that will focus on building relationships with regulators and institutional investors. The goal is to align on-chain governance with traditional finance standards, accelerating institutional adoption and facilitating access to regulated capital. In this context, the compliance component becomes central to the process of entering the United States market.
To overcome the limitations of the previous phase, Sonic Labs initiates a revision of the network fees structure and introduces a more incisive burn, with the aim of containing dilution and supporting value for long-term holders. The adjustment is technical but with effects that, if confirmed, could be felt in the medium term.
The new design by Sonic Labs integrates traditional finance (TradFi) with blockchain through two fundamental pillars. The aim is to provide regulated access, with tools familiar to institutional desks, minimizing operational frictions.
This combination aims to offer greater accessibility and transparency to institutional investors, promoting better price discovery and greater trading depth on regulated markets. It should be noted that the effectiveness will also depend on actual demand and the quality of replication.
Sonic Labs intends to integrate macroeconomic feeds through oracles like Chainlink and Pyth – for example, for data on GDP, inflation, and consumption – to enable protocols to build products for credit, derivatives instruments, and risk management systems based on official data, thereby consolidating the pricing and reliability of collateralization models. In this context, the goal is to reduce the information gap between on-chain and macro markets.
The integration with regulated tools tends to reduce barriers for institutional investors and can help increase market liquidity. According to CoinGecko, the S token had recorded a decline from the highs at the beginning of the year; the new architecture could improve the perceived risk profile and stimulate volumes in the upcoming market updates. Naturally, the response from operators will depend on implementation and timing.
Sonic Labs is currently involved in a legal matter that has led to the liquidation of Multichain Foundation Ltd. Following the 2023 breach, the High Court of Singapore issued a winding-up order on May 9, 2025, after a petition filed by Sonic Labs (Blocmates). These developments have resulted in a reorganization of the project’s legal and operational priorities, also impacting internal compliance flows.
The operation marks a crucial transition from an exclusively crypto model to a convergence where traditional finance integrates with the on-chain infrastructure. The combination of regulated instruments, deflationary measures, and integration of macroeconomic data aims to promote institutional adoption and generate new regulated liquidity, while also safeguarding long-term holders. Ultimately, it is a path of alignment between governance, market, and transparency requirements.