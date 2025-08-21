Sonic Labs launches governance vote U.S. expansion

Sonic Labs has introduced a governance proposal seeking community approval for a $150 million token issuance to support its planned entry into the U.S. market.

The proposal, which was published on Aug. 20, outlines a multi-step plan that includes establishing an exchange-traded fund, forming a new company called Sonic (S) USA, and pursuing a private investment in public equity transaction on the NASDAQ.

Strategy for Sonic Labs U.S. entry

The proposal states that the project would be financed by issuing new tokens, making it one of Sonic Labs’ biggest governance-led funding initiatives. If accepted, Sonic USA would be established to spearhead U.S. expansion initiatives with an emphasis on institutional partnerships, business development, and regulatory compliance.

The plan also includes introducing a U.S.-listed ETF to provide regulated exposure to Sonic’s ecosystem and initiating a PIPE transaction to attract strategic investors from traditional capital markets. The combined goal of these actions is to increase Sonic’s access to institutional investors and deepen its integration with the U.S. financial system.

Community devision and market implications

After token holders have assessed the risks and opportunities, the governance vote will decide whether the plan proceeds. Supporters argue that Sonic’s entry into the U.S. market could greatly improve its long-term position by increasing adoption, liquidity, and visibility in regulated markets.

However, some community members, are worried about possible dilution from the $150 million token issuance. Despite strong institutional interest, others point to regulatory uncertainty in the U.S. as a potential slowdown in execution.

The vote’s outcome is expected to have a significant impact on Sonic’s next stage of expansion. While approval could hasten institutional involvement in the ecosystem, a rejection would likely force the team to reconsider its international expansion strategy.