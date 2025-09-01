Sonic Labs Raises $150M for US Expansion and TradFi Adoption

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 22:53
MemeCore
M$0.84588+25.05%
U
U$0.0148-15.33%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19-4.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09772-3.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.012-4.61%

Quick Highlights

  • Sonic plans $150M US expansion and ETF launch.
  • 150M Sonic tokens to develop U.S. operations.
  • Tokenomics update makes Sonic scarcer and more valuable.

Sonic Labs Targets US Market with ETF and Token Expansion

Sonic Labs has received community approval to enter the U.S. capital markets and launch a regulated exchange-traded fund (ETF). The developers aim to raise $150 million to strengthen their presence in traditional finance and increase the appeal of the Sonic (S) token.

Source: snapshot

Major Initiatives and Token Strategy

The August 20, 2025 proposal, titled “US Expansion and TradFi Adoption,” outlines two key initiatives.

First, Sonic plans to create an ETF with a provider and privately invest $100 million in public capital on Nasdaq. Reserve funds will support token buybacks and stabilize value, with assets frozen for at least three years.

Second, Sonic Labs is forming a Sonic USA division, hiring regional managers, and investing another 150 million Sonic tokens into developing its U.S. operations. The company emphasizes its bet on institutional demand, drawing attention from U.S. regulators and institutions.

Tokenomics Update and Market Performance

The developers also announced a tokenomics update. Redistribution of commissions and Gas Burning will make the Sonic asset scarcer, potentially boosting value.

According to CoinGecko, Sonic Labs has a market capitalization of $993 million, with the token currently trading around $0.3085, down 3.6% over the past seven days.

Sonic (S) Price. Source: CoinGecko

In parallel, Sonic Labs continues to develop its EVM-compatible first-level blockchain, launched in August 2024, further expanding the project’s technical and institutional appeal.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10823/sonic-labs-plans-150-m-us-expansion-and-launches-1st-regulated-etf

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs secured 99.99% support from participating wallets to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18995-4.30%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006152-9.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 23:46
Share
Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

PumpFun recorded 1.3 million active traders in August 2025, yet users collectively lost $66 million.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/02 00:19
Share
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

The post Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The growing trend is seeing early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors shifting their focus towards a new PayFi coin, with the expectation of another 100x gain. Moreover, given that the market has been sluggish lately, these investors argue that the set of attributes the coin exhibits indicates its readiness for a significant surge. However, the …
RealLink
REAL$0.05667-1.88%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005932-18.04%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056-3.61%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 00:19
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

Sonic Labs DAO Approves $150M Sonic ETF Launch to Bridge Crypto with US Capital Market

XRP Price Displays Weakness As Analysts Fear $2 Drop – Meanwhile, LBRETT Momentum Is Soaring