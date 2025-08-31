Sonic Labs Starts U.S. Market Expansion with New Initiative

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 23:12
U
U$0.01748+4.04%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19882-0.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.1223-0.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018966-5.87%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01711-0.98%
Key Points:
  • Sonic Labs’ community approves market expansion plan involving a new U.S. subsidiary.
  • Sonic’s expansion includes a $50M ETF and $100M Nasdaq PIPE.
  • Sonic USA’s leadership and New York office mark strategic U.S. entry.

On August 31st, the Sonic Labs community approved the “U.S. Market Expansion and TradFi Adoption Plan”, initiating the founding of Sonic USA LLC and a comprehensive entry into U.S. markets.

This strategic move synchronizes Sonic Labs with U.S. traditional finance, promising significant tokenomics impacts and the potential for increased institutional investment and regulatory engagement.

Sonic Labs Unveils $150M Plan with New York Headquarters

Sonic Labs’ community has endorsed a comprehensive proposal aimed at launching Sonic USA LLC. The company plans to hire a CEO and a full U.S. team, establish a New York office, and incentivize growth through employee performance programs. Innovations in tokenomics are also a focus.

Sonic’s strategy includes introducing a $50M ETF and $100M Nasdaq PIPE allocation, aiming to bolster institutional interest. 150 million S tokens will fuel Sonic USA’s growth efforts, with a focus on regulatory pathways and operational capabilities.

The community’s reaction has been forward-looking, with official communications stressing the significance of entering regulated markets. Key figures in the industry have yet to publicly voice opinions, but the potential impact on institutional liquidity remains keenly observed.

Sonic’s Expansion: Market Impact and Financial Prognosis

Did you know? Sonic Labs’ move underlies a broader trend where crypto firms leverage ETF and PIPE mechanisms as strategic tools for accessing capital markets, reflecting pathways seen in previous market expansions in traditional finance.

CoinMarketCap data (as of 15:08 UTC, August 31, 2025) reports Sonic at $0.32 with a market cap of $916.76 million. Recent 24-hour volume decreased by 34.53%, while monthly price shifts are moderate, with a 0.93% change over 30 days.

Sonic(S), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:08 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysis anticipates potential regulatory scrutiny and institutional alignment challenges. However, the proposed financial infrastructure could strengthen the project’s credibility, garnering interest from traditional finance partners potentially seeking crypto market exposure.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sonic-labs-us-expansion-initiative/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$205.11+2.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.06983+0.77%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.209109+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10227-0.93%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0176+1.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1281+0.47%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share
WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Steeds meer WLFI houders maken gebruik van de nieuwe Lockbox functie. Inmiddels is er volgens on chain data zo’n 1,627 miljard WLFI in het contract gezet, goed voor 16,27% van de totale voorraad. Bij de huidige koers van $0,297 komt dat neer op ongeveer $483 miljoen aan tokens die tijdelijk... Het bericht WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
OP
OP$0.704+1.00%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.00361-0.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Pauses Grants to Refocus Strategy