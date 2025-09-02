SonicStrategy Secures $40M Sonic Labs Investment, Eyes Nasdaq Listing

TLDR :

SonicStrategy receives $40M USD investment from Sonic Labs, structured as convertible debt in $S tokens.

Investment sets stage for SonicStrategy’s Nasdaq listing and long-term alignment with Sonic ecosystem.

Debt instrument has six-month term, $4.50 USD per share conversion price, and three-year lock-up.

Sonic tokens funding will be locked for four years to support strategic coordination and operations.

SonicStrategy has secured a $40 million USD investment from Sonic Labs to strengthen its connection to the Sonic blockchain. The deal is structured as a convertible debt instrument funded in Sonic tokens.

The company plans to use the funds for treasury, validator operations, and blockchain investments. This move positions SonicStrategy to pursue a Nasdaq listing in the United States. Executives from both firms say the investment aligns long-term interests and supports institutional adoption.

SonicStrategy Investment Details and Nasdaq Plans

Sonic Labs, the foundation behind the Sonic blockchain, is leading the $40 million USD funding round.

The investment is structured as unsecured, non-interest-bearing convertible debt funded in Sonic tokens ($S). SonicStrategy can convert the debt into common shares at $4.50 USD per share if Nasdaq listing milestones are met.

The funding supports SonicStrategy’s application to list on Nasdaq or another senior U.S. exchange. The company also intends to secure at least $40 million USD in additional debt or equity financing to satisfy conversion conditions. SonicStrategy will use the capital to expand validator operations and support early-stage Sonic-based projects.

Mitchell Demeter, CEO of SonicStrategy, told Newsfile that the funds will scale operations and strengthen treasury reserves.

The team also aims to increase institutional participation in the Sonic network. Sonic Labs’ participation reinforces strategic alignment, which includes a four-year lock on the Sonic tokens provided.

The debt instrument’s terms include a three-year lock-up on any shares issued upon conversion. This ensures long-term collaboration between SonicStrategy and Sonic Labs. Executives note that any future financing will comply with Canadian Securities Exchange rules and securities regulations.

Strategic Alignment and Crypto Market Bridge

Michael Kong, CEO of Sonic Labs, described SonicStrategy as the “natural bridge between the Sonic Network and traditional finance.” He emphasized that the investment demonstrates confidence in the company’s execution and institutional infrastructure.

SonicStrategy plans to leverage this capital to connect crypto and public markets effectively. The investment will also provide credibility and visibility to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Both companies highlight the importance of synchronized strategy for long-term network adoption.

The company confirmed no additional debt or equity financing is currently arranged. Any future financing will be announced publicly to maintain transparency. SonicStrategy expects to provide updates on its Nasdaq application as developments occur.

SonicStrategy’s approach combines public market exposure with blockchain infrastructure. The funding positions the firm to handle both operational needs and market expansion simultaneously.

Executives describe this step as foundational for Sonic’s global visibility and institutional credibility.

The post SonicStrategy Secures $40M Sonic Labs Investment, Eyes Nasdaq Listing appeared first on Blockonomi.