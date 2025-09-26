Sony Bank has established BlockBloom Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary that will develop Web3 services, including digital assets, NFTs, and blockchain infrastructure. Announced on Thursday, the move follows plans disclosed in July. The subsidiary will operate under Japan’s regulated framework for digital assets and plans to integrate blockchain technology into the bank’s services. Sony Bank expects this move to limit near-term financial impact. Separate Entity Focuses on Blockchain Initiatives Sony Bank, a mid-sized digital-first bank under Sony Financial Group in Japan, created BlockBloom Inc. to manage digital asset management, NFT projects, and blockchain infrastructure. The subsidiary allows the bank to develop Web3 services safely. Compliance requirements and operational risks remain separate from core banking activities. Sony Bank Spins Off Web3 Subsidiary to Deepen Digital Asset Services

By: Coinstats
2025/09/26 09:41
Sony Bank has established BlockBloom Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary that will develop Web3 services, including digital assets, NFTs, and blockchain infrastructure. Announced on Thursday, the move follows plans disclosed in July.

The subsidiary will operate under Japan’s regulated framework for digital assets and plans to integrate blockchain technology into the bank’s services. Sony Bank expects this move to limit near-term financial impact.

Separate Entity Focuses on Blockchain Initiatives

Sony Bank, a mid-sized digital-first bank under Sony Financial Group in Japan, created BlockBloom Inc. to manage digital asset management, NFT projects, and blockchain infrastructure. The subsidiary allows the bank to develop Web3 services safely. Compliance requirements and operational risks remain separate from core banking activities. Analysts note that forming a dedicated entity is a common strategy among financial institutions entering regulated digital asset markets.

Plans for a Web3 subsidiary emerged in July 2025. The bank proposed providing digital wallets for crypto and NFTs and facilitating yen-to-digital-asset conversions. BlockBloom received $2 million in initial capital, with operations expected to begin in autumn 2025. By establishing a formal subsidiary, Sony Bank has created a structure to advance blockchain-based products without directly impacting traditional banking operations.

Sony Bank expects BlockBloom to have little impact on earnings. This applies to both consolidated and non-consolidated figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Japan’s regulators have updated rules for digital assets. Banks can now offer tokenized securities, NFT services, and blockchain payments within the regulated framework. BlockBloom will operate under these regulations, providing blockchain solutions that integrate with standard financial services.

Japan’s digital asset market has grown steadily. NFT trading volumes have reached billions of yen, and retail adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to rise. Banks and fintech companies are exploring blockchain for tokenized securities, cross-border payments, and smart-contract-based lending. For example, several financial institutions have trialed tokenized bonds and blockchain settlement for digital yen.

BlockBloom may develop services such as NFT custody, tokenized financial instruments, and blockchain settlement networks. The subsidiary may collaborate with fintech startups. The goal is to create interoperable solutions for digital wallets, NFT marketplaces, and decentralized finance platforms.

Implications for Japan’s Banking Sector

The creation of BlockBloom reflects a measured approach by Japanese banks entering the Web3 space. A dedicated subsidiary lets Sony Bank test blockchain products safely. It can assess user adoption and manage regulatory requirements without affecting core operations. BlockBloom can use Sony Bank’s technology and banking expertise to collaborate with fintech partners. The subsidiary may contribute to Japan’s growing digital finance ecosystem.

