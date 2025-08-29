Sony Pushes Deeper Into Web3 With New On-Chain Reputation System

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 07:05
RealLink
REAL$0.05778-0.34%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00435+0.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10554+4.79%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001689+2.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-0.30%
Blockchain

Sony’s Layer-2 blockchain network, Soneium, has unveiled a new feature called Soneium Score, a reputation and reward system aimed at measuring real user participation across its ecosystem.

According to the announcement, Soneium Score assigns points to users based on their blockchain activity, such as staking, token swaps, and NFT transactions. The framework evaluates four main categories: daily streaks, liquidity provision, NFT holdings, and bonus tasks linked to featured ecosystem partners.

Soneium said the goal is to tackle two common challenges in Web3: the absence of a consistent way to measure user reputation, and the difficulty projects face in sustaining engagement. By quantifying participation, the system is designed to encourage long-term involvement rather than short bursts of activity.

Season 1 With Ecosystem Partners

The program’s first season launches in collaboration with a group of DeFi, gaming, and NFT projects, giving users immediate opportunities to build reputations while earning rewards. “Season 1 launches with prominent ecosystem partners to offer users immediate opportunities to build their reputations while exploring diverse applications,” Soneium said.

Sony’s Blockchain Push

Soneium is an Ethereum Layer-2 developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs, a joint venture between Sony Group Corporation and Startale Labs. The network went live in January following a test phase that saw more than 14 million wallets participate.

With Soneium Score, Sony is adding a new layer of gamification and identity-building to its blockchain, as on-chain scoring systems gain traction across the industry.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/sony-pushes-deeper-into-web3-with-new-on-chain-reputation-system/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Arthur's long article clearly sorted out the past and present of stablecoins - Amazon and Walmart explored the issuance of stablecoins, Visa's stock price fell, and the entire stablecoin track
WHY
WHY$0.0000000273-4.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:00
Share
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Whale moves are shaping the crypto market once again, with massive purchases sparking new debates about which assets will dominate the next bull cycle. Both Chainlink and Ethereum have seen multi-million-dollar inflows from large holders, highlighting their role as favorites heading into 2025. Yet beyond these giants, investors are starting to talk about a rising […] Continue Reading: Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002602+13.13%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08526+2.74%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0995+6.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 07:20
Share
Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher Eleven years ago, the Ethereum Foundation was registered in Switzerland, setting an early paradigm for the governance structure of crypto projects. In the era
ERA
ERA$0.8061+2.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 15:00
Share

Trending News

More

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet