Sony’s Soneium Debuts Scoring System to Record Onchain Participation

Users can earn badges by swapping, staking, and minting NFTs on Soneium.

Soneium, an Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs, is introducing a system that aims to transform everyday on-chain activity into something closer to a digital identity.

Called Soneium Score, the proof-of-contribution system tracks user activity across the ecosystem and generally rewards consistent engagement, according to a press release shared with The Defiant.

The platform essentially converts routine on-chain actions — such as swapping tokens, staking, or minting NFTs — into points that contribute to a gamified identity layer, the company claims.

Users can climb seasonal leaderboards and earn non-transferable SBT badges that permanently mark their contributions. In the meantime, developers get a ready-made way to find engaged users without building complex integrations from scratch.

In a commentary for The Defiant, a spokesperson said the current design of badges is “reputational by default.”

“SBTs mark your presence and activity in key onchain events or campaigns. We see them as identity primitives that other builders can plug into, whether for access, curation, or rewards. But any additional utility will come from ecosystem integrations over time, not from the SBTs themselves,” the spokesperson said.

Fighting Bots

To gain a better understanding of participation, the Soneium Score examines several key factors. It tracks daily activity streaks, liquidity contributions across protocols, NFT holdings, and bonus points for taking part in featured projects.

Until now, many blockchain platforms haven’t really offered continuity for users, the company argues. Soneium aims to address this by building a unified on-chain identity while providing developers with a more reliable pool of engaged participants.

To prevent wash trading and bot activity, all participants have to opt in through the official Score site. “While it’s difficult to eliminate all forms of ‘fake’ activity, the structure is designed to minimize their influence and reward sustained, authentic usage,” the spokesperson added.

Cross-chain Expansion Plans

Season 1, the first scoring period for Soneium Score, kicks off with a lineup of ecosystem partners. During this period, users can earn reputational points by participating in activities across DeFi, gaming, and digital collectibles.

Anyone who reaches the 80-point threshold within the season will receive an SBT badge linked to their wallet, claimable via OpenSea.

At launch, Soneium Score will focus on activity within the Soneium ecosystem only, though the spokesperson noted the team is “interested in exploring future extensions that enable more cross-chain reputation, especially if there’s community demand for it.”

Soneium TVL

The rollout follows Soneium’s mainnet debut in January, which drew over 14 million wallets during testing and triggered early criticism for restricting certain tokens. As of press time, the network has $126.5 million in total value locked (TVL), down around 38% from its all-time high in late May, according to DefiLlama.