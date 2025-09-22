SOOHO.IO and Chainlink Promote the Development of the Korean Won Stablecoin Ecosystem

PANews reported on September 22 that South Korean blockchain technology company SOOHO.IO and Chainlink launched the "Project Namsan" project, aiming to build a Korean won stablecoin ecosystem. The project has launched a pilot program targeting foreign tourists, allowing participants to deposit US dollar stablecoins in exchange for digital payment vouchers denominated in Korean won, reducing payment costs by over 30% compared to traditional foreign exchange channels. The project leverages Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to connect multiple public and private chains. Chainlink's Proof of Reserve technology continuously verifies stablecoin reserves, ensuring that Korean won payment vouchers are only issued after stablecoin settlement verification, enabling a transparent and reliable delivery-versus-payment (DvP) model. CCIP utilizes a defense-in-depth security model, with its consensus layer powered by Chainlink's Decentralized Oracle Network (DON), which has secured over $100 billion in DeFi locked value and facilitated tens of trillions of dollars in on-chain transactions since 2022. The pilot program has been underway since July this year in partnership with Grand Korea Leisure (GKL), a South Korean public enterprise. GKL's foreigner-only casino, Seven Joy, welcomes approximately 1.5 million international visitors annually and has branches in major tourist destinations such as COEX in Gangnam.PANews reported on September 22 that South Korean blockchain technology company SOOHO.IO and Chainlink launched the "Project Namsan" project, aiming to build a Korean won stablecoin ecosystem. The project has launched a pilot program targeting foreign tourists, allowing participants to deposit US dollar stablecoins in exchange for digital payment vouchers denominated in Korean won, reducing payment costs by over 30% compared to traditional foreign exchange channels. The project leverages Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to connect multiple public and private chains. Chainlink's Proof of Reserve technology continuously verifies stablecoin reserves, ensuring that Korean won payment vouchers are only issued after stablecoin settlement verification, enabling a transparent and reliable delivery-versus-payment (DvP) model. CCIP utilizes a defense-in-depth security model, with its consensus layer powered by Chainlink's Decentralized Oracle Network (DON), which has secured over $100 billion in DeFi locked value and facilitated tens of trillions of dollars in on-chain transactions since 2022. The pilot program has been underway since July this year in partnership with Grand Korea Leisure (GKL), a South Korean public enterprise. GKL's foreigner-only casino, Seven Joy, welcomes approximately 1.5 million international visitors annually and has branches in major tourist destinations such as COEX in Gangnam.

SOOHO.IO and Chainlink Promote the Development of the Korean Won Stablecoin Ecosystem

By: PANews
2025/09/22 15:18
1
1$0.007727-17.29%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25562+1.76%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001773-0.11%
Salamanca
DON$0.000669-4.83%
IO
IO$0.543-10.83%

PANews reported on September 22 that South Korean blockchain technology company SOOHO.IO and Chainlink launched the "Project Namsan" project, aiming to build a Korean won stablecoin ecosystem.

The project has launched a pilot program targeting foreign tourists, allowing participants to deposit US dollar stablecoins in exchange for digital payment vouchers denominated in Korean won, reducing payment costs by over 30% compared to traditional foreign exchange channels. The project leverages Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to connect multiple public and private chains. Chainlink's Proof of Reserve technology continuously verifies stablecoin reserves, ensuring that Korean won payment vouchers are only issued after stablecoin settlement verification, enabling a transparent and reliable delivery-versus-payment (DvP) model. CCIP utilizes a defense-in-depth security model, with its consensus layer powered by Chainlink's Decentralized Oracle Network (DON), which has secured over $100 billion in DeFi locked value and facilitated tens of trillions of dollars in on-chain transactions since 2022.

The pilot program has been underway since July this year in partnership with Grand Korea Leisure (GKL), a South Korean public enterprise. GKL's foreigner-only casino, Seven Joy, welcomes approximately 1.5 million international visitors annually and has branches in major tourist destinations such as COEX in Gangnam.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

TLDR Dogecoin fell more than 11% in 24 hours, becoming the biggest loser among top ten cryptocurrencies Trading volume surged 83% showing high selling pressure from traders The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) declined 5.76% since its Thursday launch Despite the decline, 80% of derivatives traders remain long on DOGE Price dropped from $0.27 peak to [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08445-4.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02417-5.17%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/22 16:17
Share
Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

The post Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum price momentum is heading toward an ambitious target of $9,000 by 2025. However, discussions within crypto circles suggest that ETH may not be the only crypto  making headlines. Analysts are buzzing about LBRETT, an emerging meme token that some believe could experience explosive growth, with projections of up to 120x returns over the same period. Here’s why this could be a game changer: Is Layer Brett (LBRETT) The Next Big Meme Coin Sensation?  Layer Brett runs on Ethereum, but it doesn’t play by the tired rules of tokens that promise the world, jam the network, and leave users holding the bag. This is mainly because its foundation was built for speed, scale and brutal efficiency. Transactions settle almost instantly, and gas fees are so low they barely register, making it practical in a world where no one wants to spend five dollars to move fifty cents. This single advantage pushes Layer Brett into the same weight class as Optimism, Arbitrum, and zkSync, though its story carries none of their corporate polish. As evident from its ecosystem, Layer Brett was not a product born in a boardroom, wrapped in investor gloss and polished strategy decks. Instead, it was built by a community that wanted to own the rails they were running on, and that raw intent bleeds into its design.  Layer Brett’s staking follows the same ethos such that holders can stake their LBRETT tokens with ETH, USDT, or BNB, with no gatekeepers, no KYC checks, and no middlemen. Just users in full control of their money. But Layer Brett doesn’t stop at function. This is mainly because its architecture folds in gamified layers, NFT integrations, and transparent tokenomics that show exactly where value flows.  Rather than a black box where trust is demanded, users see the mechanics and…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08162-7.71%
Threshold
T$0.01534-5.71%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,017.7-3.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:24
Share
Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

U.S. stocks were flat after last week's record highs, with futures slightly down across major indexes.
Union
U$0.01194-10.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-7.35%
Major
MAJOR$0.13756-12.67%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 16:33
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

UAE Signs Crypto Tax Reporting Agreement, Opens Industry Consultation

Pump.fun has accounted for 95% of Memecoin issuance platform revenue for 7 consecutive weeks