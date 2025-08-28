SoonChain Taps Veritas to Offer AI-Driven Web3 Security

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 17:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1344+6.66%
aii1 main

SoonChain, and AI-led L2 chain, has partnered with Veritas, an AI-led security platform for dApps. The collaboration aims to integrate AI into wallet security and smart contact protection to secure dApps. As mentioned in SoonChain’s official social media announcement, the partnership is poised to unveil consistent AI-driven auditing and exploit protection in real time. Keeping this in view, the joint effort focuses on establishing a relatively reliable and safer foundation for developers, users, and protocols working within the Web3 ecosystem.

SoonChain and Veritas Alliance Brings AI-Led Real-Time Security for Smart Contracts

As a part of the collaboration between SoonChain and Veritas, the users can anticipate robust security with the AI integration. In this respect, the AI-led security protocol of Veritas plays a crucial role in revolutionizing the security of the wallets and smart contracts. Apart from that, the self-healing smart contracts add another layer of protection by using AI agents for the real-time detection, prevention, and solution of exploits.

In addition to this, Smart Audit v2 is another noteworthy component of this initiative. It denotes a continuous audit mechanism leveraging artificial intelligence. Dissimilar to conventional audit reports, the respective solution offers real-time insights into the overall contract health, allowing developers, auditors, and project managers to make informed and rapid decisions. Apart from that, this feature permits project teams to observe contract security, ensuring protection at any time instead of one-time verification.

What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers?

According to SoonChain, the merger of its decentralized infrastructure and the AI-driven security solutions of Veritas leads to a scalable protection. Thus, the developers can have profound benefits from this endeavor. Specifically, they can have real-time auditing, collaborative tools for seamless contract deployment, and automated exploit protection. This improves efficiency and increases trust by guaranteeing more transparent and safer Web3 operations. Overall, the partnership paves the way for a future with an intuitive and secure foundation for decentralized economies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01746+0.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.006613-12.18%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01951-1.91%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Share
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,900.28+1.45%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-6.27%
RedStone
RED$0.4248-1.30%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Share
UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand have partnered with CoinMENA to offer seamless and secure fiat-to-crypto integration.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06925-0.74%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 17:40
Share

Trending News

More

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?