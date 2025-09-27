The post Soothr Expands East Village Thai Restaurant To Long Island City appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A selection of dishes at Soothr in Long Island City, New York Pratya Jankong A popular East Village Thai restaurant has expanded to a new borough. On Tuesday, September 24, Soothr opened its second location in Long Island City, Queens. Co-founded by Chef Chidensee Wattanawongwat, Kitiya Mokkarrat, and Supatta Banklouy of Sawasdee Hospitality Management. Soothr LIC reimagines the vibrant energy of Bangkok’s Yaowarat Chinatown district through an all-day, multi-concept space with distinct zones. “Our vision for Soothr has always been to celebrate the vibrant food and culture of Bangkok’s Yaowarat district,” said Wattanawongwat. “With our new Long Island City location, we are expanding from a single-meal destination into a full-day culinary experience. We aim to capture the true rhythm of Yaowarat, from morning dim sum and tea to midday noodles and roasted duck, followed by Asian-inspired tapas and cocktails in the evening.” Outside Soothr LIC at 25-40 43rd Ave in Queens Soothr Soothr, which is Michelin recognized and consistently booked up, is a difficult reservation to secure. Now, with the opening of a second location, diners will have more opportunity to enjoy the food. “The incredible reception to our East Village location confirmed a deep appreciation for authentic Thai cuisine and the warm, familial atmosphere we’ve worked hard to cultivate,” said Wattanawongwat. “Soothr began as a cozy noodle shop inspired by cherished family recipes, and the overwhelming support has fueled our passion to evolve the concept.” Inside Soothr LIC Designed by Mokkarrat, Soothr LIC aims to blend the nostalgic charm of Yaowarat’s bustling Chinatown with the cinematic romance of a Wong Kar-wai film. Details including Bangkok-sourced vintage tiles, Chiang Mai woodwork, imported handcrafted lanterns and custom neon signs bring energy and intrigue. The restaurant has three main zones, each with its own atmosphere and hidden secrets, all offering the same… The post Soothr Expands East Village Thai Restaurant To Long Island City appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A selection of dishes at Soothr in Long Island City, New York Pratya Jankong A popular East Village Thai restaurant has expanded to a new borough. On Tuesday, September 24, Soothr opened its second location in Long Island City, Queens. Co-founded by Chef Chidensee Wattanawongwat, Kitiya Mokkarrat, and Supatta Banklouy of Sawasdee Hospitality Management. Soothr LIC reimagines the vibrant energy of Bangkok’s Yaowarat Chinatown district through an all-day, multi-concept space with distinct zones. “Our vision for Soothr has always been to celebrate the vibrant food and culture of Bangkok’s Yaowarat district,” said Wattanawongwat. “With our new Long Island City location, we are expanding from a single-meal destination into a full-day culinary experience. We aim to capture the true rhythm of Yaowarat, from morning dim sum and tea to midday noodles and roasted duck, followed by Asian-inspired tapas and cocktails in the evening.” Outside Soothr LIC at 25-40 43rd Ave in Queens Soothr Soothr, which is Michelin recognized and consistently booked up, is a difficult reservation to secure. Now, with the opening of a second location, diners will have more opportunity to enjoy the food. “The incredible reception to our East Village location confirmed a deep appreciation for authentic Thai cuisine and the warm, familial atmosphere we’ve worked hard to cultivate,” said Wattanawongwat. “Soothr began as a cozy noodle shop inspired by cherished family recipes, and the overwhelming support has fueled our passion to evolve the concept.” Inside Soothr LIC Designed by Mokkarrat, Soothr LIC aims to blend the nostalgic charm of Yaowarat’s bustling Chinatown with the cinematic romance of a Wong Kar-wai film. Details including Bangkok-sourced vintage tiles, Chiang Mai woodwork, imported handcrafted lanterns and custom neon signs bring energy and intrigue. The restaurant has three main zones, each with its own atmosphere and hidden secrets, all offering the same…

Soothr Expands East Village Thai Restaurant To Long Island City

2025/09/27
A selection of dishes at Soothr in Long Island City, New York

Pratya Jankong

A popular East Village Thai restaurant has expanded to a new borough.

On Tuesday, September 24, Soothr opened its second location in Long Island City, Queens. Co-founded by Chef Chidensee Wattanawongwat, Kitiya Mokkarrat, and Supatta Banklouy of Sawasdee Hospitality Management. Soothr LIC reimagines the vibrant energy of Bangkok’s Yaowarat Chinatown district through an all-day, multi-concept space with distinct zones.

“Our vision for Soothr has always been to celebrate the vibrant food and culture of Bangkok’s Yaowarat district,” said Wattanawongwat. “With our new Long Island City location, we are expanding from a single-meal destination into a full-day culinary experience. We aim to capture the true rhythm of Yaowarat, from morning dim sum and tea to midday noodles and roasted duck, followed by Asian-inspired tapas and cocktails in the evening.”

Outside Soothr LIC at 25-40 43rd Ave in Queens

Soothr

Soothr, which is Michelin recognized and consistently booked up, is a difficult reservation to secure. Now, with the opening of a second location, diners will have more opportunity to enjoy the food.

“The incredible reception to our East Village location confirmed a deep appreciation for authentic Thai cuisine and the warm, familial atmosphere we’ve worked hard to cultivate,” said Wattanawongwat. “Soothr began as a cozy noodle shop inspired by cherished family recipes, and the overwhelming support has fueled our passion to evolve the concept.”

Inside Soothr LIC

Designed by Mokkarrat, Soothr LIC aims to blend the nostalgic charm of Yaowarat’s bustling Chinatown with the cinematic romance of a Wong Kar-wai film. Details including Bangkok-sourced vintage tiles, Chiang Mai woodwork, imported handcrafted lanterns and custom neon signs bring energy and intrigue.

The restaurant has three main zones, each with its own atmosphere and hidden secrets, all offering the same menu.

Soothr’s Khao Tom fish set

Pratya Jankong

The Red Zone channels Hong Kong’s neon-lit bars and 1960s Shanghai nightclubs via a crimson crystal chandelier, velvet drapes and gold-framed mirrors, plus live jazz at night. The Green Zone pays homage to Kowloon’s beloved Cha Chaan Teng diners with checkered floors, red terrazzo tables, and retro Cantopop posters create a lively mood. An illuminated jade glass bar inlaid with mahjong tiles is set against a red-and-gold backbar evoking the grandeur of a Qing Dynasty emperor’s study. Via an archway with traditional-style roof tiles, The Garden offers a serene hangout under a majestic pine tree and a skylight. Antique-style birdcages from Hong Kong sway from the ceiling and mosaic pathways lead to intimate tables framed by stone sculptures and ferns.

Dining at Soothr LIC

The new Soothr offers new and exclusive roster of dishes by Chef Wattanawongwat.

New highlights include steamed branzino served Yaowarat-style in a Chinese soy-scallion broth; dungeness crab curry, and Yaowarat five spice roasted duck with Thai-style house gravy.

Moo Krob at Soothr LIC

Pratya Jankong

“Guests will find the same commitment to authentic, high-quality flavors that defined our East Village debut. The LIC menu features the core offerings that earned us our reputation, ensuring beloved dishes remain accessible to our patrons,” said Wattanawongwat. “In a nod to our origins, we have chosen to keep our signature noodle dishes, the Nam Tok Moo and Sukhothai Noodles, exclusive to the East Village location. This allows us to honor the roots of Soothr while giving each restaurant its own distinct identity.”

Drinking at Soothr LIC

The drinks menu at Soothr LIC replicated Soothr’s original 9-Gem cocktail list, plus a 10th addition available only in LIC. The Malachite, a milk-washed, house-carbonated Long Island Iced Tea riff with gin, vodka, tequila, rum, and dry curaçao, is served in a jade-hued glass and red ceramic box accompanied by a lychee and lime geleé mahjong tile.

Soothr LIC is also home to an adjacent speakeasy, accessed via a separate street entrance. By day, the SATO Room is a Kopitiam tea lounge serving rare, precisian-brewed Asian teas and traditional snacks with a twist, aimed at becoming a community gathering place for the neighborhood to stop in for a to-go coffee and bite before work, or to luxuriate on a Saturday morning with a newspaper. The vibe is vintage Chinese coffee shop with giant antique lion puppets, retro alcohol posters and handmade paper lanterns lining the walls.

The Jade cocktail at Soothr LIC is also available at Soothr in the East Village

Pratya Jankong

By night, SATO becomes a bar with focused on Sato, a traditional Thai rice wine that Supatta learned to craft during her travels across Thailand.

“We selected Long Island City because we see it as a dynamic and burgeoning neighborhood, poised to become a major hub for dining and culture. Its energy and growing community align perfectly with our vision, making it the ideal place to introduce this next chapter of the Soothr brand,” said Wattanawongwat. “This location is a brand evolution—it’s not just a restaurant, but a destination that embodies a complete culinary journey. We are particularly excited to introduce the Sato concept, offering a unique selection of drinks and tapas for the evening crowd.”

