A major security threat on the Shibarium network has been successfully neutralized, according to top SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya. In a sophisticated attack, a malicious actor attempted to exploit the network to steal millions of BONE tokens. The breach involved a complex scheme where the hacker used a flash loan to acquire 4.6 million BONE …

Continue reading "Sophisticated Security Breach on Shibarium Thwarted"

The post Sophisticated Security Breach on Shibarium Thwarted appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.