Sora unveils $1 billion Bitcoin fund with $200 million already committed

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:37
Sora Ventures launched a Bitcoin treasury fund targeting $1 billion in purchases within six months, according to a company statement delivered at Taipei Blockchain Week in Taipei on Sept. 5.

The firm said partners and regional investors have committed $200 million at launch, with the vehicle designed as a pooled source of institutional capital that can back existing corporate treasuries and help create new ones across markets.

The fund marks a scale-up from Sora’s previously disclosed capital program, including the $150 million initiative unveiled in December 2024 to replicate a MicroStrategy-style balance sheet approach across Asia, and the “MicroStrategy 2.0” framework that pairs direct holdings with structured yield products.

Sora has laid out that playbook earlier this year in Hong Kong and has positioned it for listed companies subject to differing tax and accounting regimes across the region.

Sora framed the new vehicle as a complement to corporate treasuries already operating in Asia, naming Japan’s Metaplanet, Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., Thailand’s DV8, and South Korea’s BitPlanet.

CryptoSlate has reported on the consortium’s public-markets approach in recent months, including AsiaStrategy’s ticker change to SORA on Nasdaq and subsequent deployment of balance-sheet and investment capital into Bitcoin-first businesses.

In August, a Taiwan Stock Exchange-listed investor led a $10 million convertible note into SORA to acquire bitcoin and pursue treasury-aligned deals, a step Sora highlighted on its site, and which builds the financing rails around the strategy.

Thailand has become a proving ground for the model. DV8 completed a tender process with near-total warrant execution that raised approximately THB 241 million, providing liquidity to fund its treasury shift.

The firm has since deepened its leadership bench around the thesis, with Sora’s Jason Fang assuming the chief executive role this week, aligning operating decisions with the treasury program.

The Sora-aligned network has also pushed cross-border expansion, including an acquisition in South Korea that extends the footprint beyond Thailand and Japan.

The new fund differs from company-level balance sheets by pooling capital to co-finance treasury programs, underwrite initial purchases, and seed additional listed vehicles where local structures make balance-sheet exposure more efficient.

Sora said the pooled format is intended to reduce execution frictions that have fragmented Asia’s institutional adoption to date, while maintaining regional nuance around custody, disclosure, and tax.

The move follows a year of stepped corporate actions across Asia’s public markets, including equity-funded programs and governance changes that formalize Bitcoin as a treasury reserve tool for listed issuers.

Sora’s statement places a six-month purchase window on the $1 billion target, a defined deployment schedule that, if met, would concentrate new demand into year-end and early 2026.

The firm said the fund will bring additional institutions into the network of treasury companies operating in Asia and use the pooled structure to expand into other regions as market conditions and regulation permit.

The announcement was made in Taipei, aligning with the event window listed by organizers, and advances the story from single-issuer balance sheets toward a coordinated, multi-issuer treasury platform.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sora-unveils-1-billion-bitcoin-fund-with-200-million-already-committed/

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sora-unveils-1-billion-bitcoin-fund-with-200-million-already-committed/
