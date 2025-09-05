Sora Ventures Launches Asia’s First Bitcoin Treasury Fund, Plans To Buy $1 Billion In BTC Within 6 Months

Today, Sora Ventures announced the launch of Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund, unveiled during Taipei Blockchain Week. The fund, backed by a $200 million commitment from partners and investors across the region, aims to purchase $1 billion worth of Bitcoin within the next six months, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

This new fund follows the individual Bitcoin treasury firms that have emerged across Asia in recent years — including Japan’s Metaplanet (TYO:3350), Hong Kong’s Moon Inc. (HKG:1723), Thailand’s DV8 (SET:DV8), and South Korea’s BitPlanet (KOSDAQ:049470). While those companies hold bitcoin directly on their own balance sheets, the Sora Ventures treasury fund will act as a central pool of institutional capital designed to both support these existing firms and fuel the creation of similar treasuries globally.

By doubling down on Asia’s early Bitcoin treasury pioneers while expanding outward, the fund aims to create synergies between regional and international treasuries, strengthening Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset across markets. Led by Sora Ventures’ management team, the initiative will also bring in new institutional partners to broaden resources and expand the network of Bitcoin treasury companies operating in Asia.

Luke Liu, Partner at Sora Ventures, emphasized the uniqueness of the initiative, stating, “This is the first time that Asia has seen a commitment of this magnitude toward building a network of Bitcoin treasury firms, with capital commitment towards Asia’s first $1 billion treasury fund.”

Historically, the largest Bitcoin treasury funds and corporate adoption have been concentrated in the U.S. market. Now, Asia is positioning itself as a serious contender for institutional Bitcoin investment. Jason Fang, founder and Managing Partner at Sora Ventures, highlighted the shift: “Asia has been one of the most important markets for the development of blockchain technology and Bitcoin. We have seen a rise in interest from institutions investing in Bitcoin treasuries in the U.S. and EU, while in Asia efforts have been relatively fragmented. This is the first time in history that institutional money has come together, from local to regional, and now to a global stage.”

In 2024, Sora Ventures invested in Metaplanet, Japan’s first Bitcoin treasury, supporting its allocation of ¥1 billion (approximately $6.56 million) to bitcoin. In 2025, the firm acquired Moon Inc. in Hong Kong, DV8 in Thailand, and partnered in acquiring BitPlanet in South Korea — each deal designed to replicate and scale Bitcoin-first treasury models across Asia.

With Asia’s institutional landscape now aligning around Bitcoin adoption, the new $1 billion fund represents a significant step toward mainstream recognition of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset in global markets.