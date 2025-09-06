Sora Ventures launches Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund, plans to buy $1 billion in BTC

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 00:17
Bitcoin
BTC$111,243.14+1.04%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0307--%
Major
MAJOR$0.15865-1.36%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Sora
SORA$0.0003388+7.28%

Asia is stepping up its institutional adoption of digital assets, as two major announcements this week highlighted the region’s ambitions to catch up with the West, especially the US, in crypto adoption.

At Taipei Blockchain Week, Hong Kong-based Sora Ventures launched Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund, backed by $200 million in commitments and aiming to purchase $1 billion in BTC within six months. Also, Tokyo-listed Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. unveiled plans to invest up to ¥1 billion (around $6.7 million) in Ethereum, part of a wider strategy to blend blockchain with legal technology services.

Sora bets on Bitcoin as a crypto reserve asset

Sora’s new fund marks a milestone for Asia, where crypto treasury strategies have until now been fragmented. Unlike corporate players such as Metaplanet in Japan or DV8 in Thailand, which hold Bitcoin directly on their balance sheets, the Sora fund pools institutional capital into a centralized vehicle.

The model is designed both to support existing Asian treasuries and to seed new ones globally, creating synergies across jurisdictions.

Jason Fang, founder and managing partner at Sora Ventures, said the launch represents the first time that institutional money has come together, from local to regional, and now to a global stage for Bitcoin.

The fund builds on Sora’s recent acquisitions of treasury-focused firms across the region, including Moon Inc. in Hong Kong, DV8 in Thailand, and BitPlanet in South Korea. It also invested in Metaplanet’s ¥1 billion Bitcoin allocation in 2024.

Analysts say the move could catalyze a wave of corporate adoption across Asia, particularly if Sora succeeds in funneling $1 billion into Bitcoin in such a short timeframe. The fund has already attracted interest from regional institutions seeking to hedge against currency volatility.

Robot Consulting aligns legal tech with Ethereum

While Sora doubles down on Bitcoin as a treasury asset, Robot Consulting is betting on Ethereum as both an investment and a technological platform. The company, which listed on Nasdaq in July, said it would allocate up to ¥1 billion in ETH between Q4 2025 and spring 2026, using available cash and IPO proceeds.

The company said the initiative would enhance the company’s “presence in the emerging field of accessible legal services through technology” by integrating Ethereum’s smart contracts into its legal tech products. The firm is working to combine blockchain with AI data in addition to digital services such as automated compliance checks and dispute resolution.

Robot Consulting will mark the valuation of its ETH holdings to market on a quarterly basis, with gains or losses disclosed in annual statements.

“This investment in Ethereum marks a significant step in aligning our blockchain strategy with our legal technology vision,” Robot’s Chief Executive Officer Amit Thakur said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we expect to continue to invest in technologies that strengthen our business model and deliver long-term value.”

While the US has dominated the narrative on corporate Bitcoin and Ethereum adoption, Asia’s institutional interest is growing.

Sora’s initiative could bring cohesion to fragmented treasury efforts across the region, giving Asia a collective presence in Bitcoin markets. Meanwhile, Robot Consulting’s ETH allocation illustrates how blockchain is being woven into specific industries, in this case, legal technology, rather than being treated purely as a speculative bet.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

Google got slammed with a €2.95 billion ($3.45 billion) fine on Friday by European Union regulators over how it runs its advertising technology business. The fine, one of the biggest antitrust penalties in EU history, is tied to accusations that Google has been using its size to rig the adtech market in its favor. The […]
FINE
FINE$0.0000000013994-9.08%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 01:31
Share
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+6.84%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06405+2.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016247-6.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+6.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:57
Share

Trending News

More

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team