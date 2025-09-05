Sora Ventures Moves $1B Into Bitcoin to Fuel Asia’s Treasury Growth

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/05 18:27
SIX
SIX$0.02134-0.41%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09615-0.02%
Wink
LIKE$0.011018+2.14%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00548-3.85%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Sora
SORA$0.000319-4.03%

TLDR:

  • Sora Ventures launches Asia’s first $1B Bitcoin treasury fund with $200M backing from regional investors.
  • Fund aims to buy $1B in Bitcoin within six months to support firms like Moon Inc and BitPlanet.
  • Initiative centralizes institutional capital to strengthen Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset in Asia.
  • The fund brings together regional investors to create a network of Bitcoin treasury companies globally.

Sora Ventures is stepping into Asia’s crypto scene with a $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund. The initiative, revealed at Taipei Blockchain Week, aims to pool institutional capital to support regional crypto companies. 

Initial commitments of $200 million are already in place. This fund will buy Bitcoin over six months and collaborate with firms holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets. The move marks a concentrated effort to build Asia’s first large-scale, institutional Bitcoin treasury network.

Luke Liu, Partner at Sora Ventures, emphasized that this is the first time Asia has seen such a high-value commitment toward Bitcoin treasury development. The fund’s goal is to back both existing firms and new entrants in the market. 

Companies like Japan’s Metaplanet, Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., Thailand’s DV8, and South Korea’s BitPlanet are examples of early Bitcoin treasury adopters. Unlike these firms, Sora Ventures’ fund will operate as a pooled investment, enabling larger-scale acquisitions.

Sora Ventures Backs Bitcoin Treasuries to Expand Regional Influence

The fund will purchase $1 billion worth of Bitcoin within the next six months. By concentrating resources, Sora Ventures intends to create synergies between Asia’s individual treasury firms. 

According to a report by Wu Blockchain, this initiative will also bring new institutional partners into the network. Jason Fang, Founder and Managing Partner, highlighted that Asia has long been fragmented in institutional BTC adoption.

The centralized fund aims to strengthen Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset across markets. Institutions in the U.S. and EU have previously dominated Bitcoin treasury adoption. By contrast, Asia’s efforts have been smaller and dispersed. 

Sora Ventures hopes to bridge that gap and increase coordination across regional investors. This model could set a new standard for pooled Bitcoin investments in Asia.

Sora Ventures will actively back existing treasury models while providing funding for new operations. The fund aims to create an interconnected network of Bitcoin treasury companies across Asia. 

Investors and partners from multiple regions will have access to a centralized pool of capital. This approach allows smaller firms to scale their Bitcoin holdings more efficiently.

Industry observers note that the initiative reflects growing institutional interest in Bitcoin. Early adopters like Moon Inc. and BitPlanet will benefit from added liquidity and strategic support. 

The fund also positions Asia as a key player in global Bitcoin treasury development. By pooling resources, Sora Ventures seeks to attract local and international partners to the market.

A First Step Toward Institutional Bitcoin Unity in Asia

The launch signals Asia’s entrance into high-value Bitcoin treasury operations. With $200 million already committed, the fund aims to reach the $1 billion target quickly. 

Sora Ventures’ model combines regional knowledge with institutional capital to drive adoption. Investors in the fund will have the opportunity to participate in a larger, coordinated Bitcoin strategy.

Luke Liu underlined that the fund is designed to strengthen collaboration between regional and global treasury firms. As Asia consolidates its position in Bitcoin investment, this initiative could redefine treasury strategies across markets

The move demonstrates a growing appetite for structured, large-scale Bitcoin holdings in the region.

The post Sora Ventures Moves $1B Into Bitcoin to Fuel Asia’s Treasury Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4195-0.11%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01859+1.52%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00244-12.57%
ERA
ERA$0.711+0.73%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00412-33.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Share
Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

PANews reported on September 5th that according to Jinshi, Tesla's (TSLA.O) board of directors proposed a new compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla (TSLA.O) stated that motivating Musk is key to achieving its goals and that it is preparing to announce its longer-term CEO compensation strategy. The board proposed establishing a special stock pool. The company is seeking to replenish the employee incentive pool by adding 60 million shares. The board also proposed authorizing an investment in Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after its board proposed a new compensation plan for Musk.
Xai
XAI$0.0469+2.44%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.000000098-0.35%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02435+1.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 18:35
Share

Trending News

More

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Tesla's board proposes new compensation plan for Musk, saying motivating him is key to achieving goals

The TechBeat: What Happens When Blockchain Becomes Mutable? (9/5/2025)

Tether Expands into Gold Industry