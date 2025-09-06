Sora Ventures Unveils $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund for Asia

By: Coindoo
2025/09/06 01:46
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Sora
SORA$0.0003415+8.41%

Banner magacoin finance

The vehicle will channel capital into Asian companies adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets — a trend that has already gained momentum in markets such as Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and South Korea.

Founder Jason Fang said the initiative is designed to unify fragmented efforts across the region. “Institutional investment in Bitcoin treasuries is rising in the U.S. and Europe, but Asia hasn’t had a coordinated approach.

This fund changes that,” he explained.

The first $200 million has already been committed by local partners, and the new fund builds on Sora’s earlier moves.

READ MORE:

U.S. Non-Farm Payroll Data is Out – What it Means for Bitcoin

In the past year, the venture firm backed Japan’s Metaplanet in a major Bitcoin purchase, took over Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., acquired Thailand’s DV8, and secured control of South Korea’s BitPlanet.

By consolidating capital at scale, Sora Ventures hopes to fast-track institutional adoption of Bitcoin across Asia and position the region as a heavyweight in the global treasury movement.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Sora Ventures Unveils $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund for Asia appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04193-1.84%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Analysts warn that the forces that powered its surge are fading, leaving SOL vulnerable. Profit-Taking on Overdrive The majority of […] The post Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$204.96+1.13%
BULLS
BULLS$522.23+0.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/06 02:00
Share
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,434.15+1.13%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01432+1.84%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst

Can XRP rebound in September? Best Crypto to Buy Now