Sora Ventures Unveils Asia’s First Bitcoin Treasury Fund With $1B Purchase Plan

Sora Ventures has announced the launch of Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund. The fund aims to acquire $1 billion in BTC over the next six months.

Sora Ventures Launches $1 Billion Treasury Fund

According to BitcoinMagazine, Sora Ventures has unveiled plans for a $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund during Taipei Blockchain Week. The plan is backed with a $200 million commitment from partners. The venture aims to accumulate this worth of BTC within six months.

Sora Ventures’ newly launched fund is designed to centralize institutional capital. It aims to support existing regional treasury firms and fuel the development of new ones. Local treasuries and international markets can collaborate more effectively thanks to this pooled approach.

Luke Liu, Partner at Sora Ventures, described the project as a historic milestone. He emphasized that it marks the first time Asia has seen such a large-scale coordinated effort to build a network of Bitcoin treasury firms.

“This is Asia’s first $1 billion treasury fund,” Liu said, adding that the commitment demonstrates growing regional confidence in Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

Jason Fang, Founder and Managing Partner of Sora Ventures, noted that while institutions in the U.S. and EU have been driving treasury adoption for years, Asian participation has remained fragmented.

This builds on the growing treasury initiatives, especially in the US. For example, Michael Saylor’s Strategy has continued to build on its Bitcoin treasury move. Strategy recently purchased 4,048 BTC, pushing its total holdings to 636,505 BTC. The company now controls over 3% of the token’s supply.

Bitcoin Treasury Adoption Expands Across Asia

Sora Ventures’ $1 billion plan builds on momentum already underway in Asia. One of the earliest Bitcoin treasury pioneers, Japan’s Metaplanet, recently secured shareholder approval for a capital-raising program to sell up to 550 million new shares overseas. The $884 million offering is set to fund further Bitcoin acquisitions.

In South Korea, Bitplanet announced plans to establish the nation’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury. The company also shared that it had raised about $40 million. The firm plans to allocate its funds directly to BTC as part of its long-term strategy.

At the same time, a Nasdaq-listed entertainment company, K Wave Media, announced it will deploy $1 billion into its Bitcoin treasury after securing dual $500 million financing agreements with Anson Funds.

These moves demonstrate how Asia’s corporate players are transitioning into active participants in the Bitcoin economy. The entry of firms across Japan and South Korea suggests a broadening wave of adoption that Sora Ventures now seeks to consolidate with its pan-regional fund.

Michael Adeleke Michael Adeleke is a passionate crypto journalist known for breaking down complex blockchain concepts and market trends into clear, engaging narratives. He specializes in delivering timely news and sharp market analysis that keeps crypto enthusiasts informed and ahead of the curve. With an engineering background and a degree from the University of Ibadan, Michael brings analytical depth and precision to every piece he writes.