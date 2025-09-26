Sources: Trump administration considering plan to reduce semiconductor imports

PANews reported on September 26 that according to the Wall Street Journal: Sources say that the US President Trump administration is considering a plan to reduce semiconductor imports. Companies that fail to maintain a balanced ratio of imported chips to domestically produced chips will be subject to tariffs.

