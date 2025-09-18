The post South Korea Launches First Won-Backed Stablecoin on Avalanche appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
South Korea’s BDACS has rolled out KRW1, the nation’s first Korean won-backed stablecoin, built on the Avalanche blockchain. Fully collateralized with won deposits at Woori Bank, KRW1 offers a secure and transparent bridge between traditional finance and blockchain. Its launch, following a successful proof of concept, marks a key step in Korea’s digital finance evolution, enabling faster, stable, and on-chain transactions tied directly to the Korean won.
