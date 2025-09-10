South Korea Lifts Venture Capital Ban on Crypto Firms

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 00:03
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195545-2.20%
Movement
MOVE$0.1241+0.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016005-13.97%
Wink
LIKE$0.010289-4.45%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00562-3.10%
Comedian
BAN$0.08768+5.34%
  • South Korea lifts 2018 ban, allowing crypto firms venture certification and government benefits.
  • Dunamu’s 2018 $18M tax loss highlights past restrictions on blockchain ventures.
  • New NTS rules require reporting of foreign crypto income under national tax law.

South Korea’s government is moving to formalize its crypto economy with a classic “carrot and stick” strategy. Regulators are officially lifting a 2018 ban that blocked crypto startups from receiving venture status; the “carrot” to fuel domestic innovation. At the same time, they are tightening tax rules on crypto income, the “stick” to ensure every won is accounted for.

This two-pronged approach signals a strategic pivot to cultivate a powerful, homegrown, and fully taxable digital asset industry.

What’s Changing for Crypto Startups?

Effective September 16, South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) will officially remove crypto trading and brokerage from its list of restricted industries for venture certification. This reverses a 2018 policy that controversially lumped crypto firms in with high-risk businesses like pubs and gambling venues.

Related: South Korea to Roll Out New Legislation for Won-Pegged Stablecoins in October

The change means crypto startups can now qualify for crucial government benefits and subsidies. This is a significant shift that could have saved exchange operator Dunamu a staggering $18 million tax bill it faced after its venture status was revoked in 2018.

And What About the New Tax Rules?

Just as the government opens the door for venture benefits, the National Tax Service (NTS) is tightening its grip on compliance. The NTS recently confirmed that any crypto earned from foreign entities, like tokens paid by overseas subsidiaries to local employees, is subject to comprehensive income tax reporting.

This move ensures that as the domestic industry grows with official support, all related income is fully captured under national tax law.

What Does This Signal for South Korea’s Crypto Market?

Both moves are part of a broader strategy under President Lee Jae-myung’s administration to bring structure and legitimacy to the digital asset sector. 

By removing barriers to innovation while simultaneously enforcing strict tax compliance, South Korea is engineering a clear, regulated environment designed to make it a major hub for global crypto businesses.

Related: South Korean Regulator Fines First Crypto Whale Under New Law

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/south-korea-crypto-venture-status-tax-rules/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009922-1.81%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004707-1.52%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001023-0.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Share
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04842+12.57%
BULLS
BULLS$534.58+0.27%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644-1.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

PANews reported on June 22 that according to News.bitcoin, although Bitcoin has remained above $100,000 for 45 consecutive days, its price has fallen slightly since reaching a peak of $108,990
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-8.26%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 15:13
Share

Trending News

More

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst