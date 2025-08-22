South Korea Pushes Stablecoin Laws as AI Tokens Show No Lift

By: Coincentral
2025/08/22 01:57
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1167-3,39%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05349-2,21%

TLDR

  • The Bank of Korea has supported the development of won-backed stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
  • Governor Rhee Chang-yong recommended that banks should lead the initial issuance of stablecoins.
  • He warned that non-bank stablecoin issuers could enable money laundering and avoid capital regulations.
  • The ruling Democratic Party is preparing legislation to regulate stablecoins and cryptocurrency ETFs.
  • OpenAI announced GPT-6 with persistent memory but AI-related crypto tokens showed no significant market reaction.

South Korea’s central bank expressed support for stablecoin development under strict regulation. Meanwhile, the ruling party fast-tracks digital asset laws. Elsewhere in APAC, crypto and blockchain developments continue despite volatility and political shifts.

Bank of South Korea Endorses Stablecoins Under Oversight

South Korea’s central bank has endorsed won-based stablecoins with conditions. Governor Rhee Chang-yong urged bank-led issuance to reduce risks. He presented these views before parliament’s finance committee on Tuesday.

He clarified the Bank of Korea does not reject digital innovation outright. “Programmable money enables conditional payments and is part of digital currency evolution,” he said. However, he warned against misuse by non-bank entities.

Rhee added that stablecoin issuance must align with financial regulations. He stated that unchecked issuance could bypass capital controls. Additionally, he expressed concern over potential money laundering.

The Democratic Party is pushing parallel legislation. It plans to form a special committee for stablecoin and ETF regulation. Officials referenced campaign promises made by President Lee Jae-myung.

South Korea’s policymakers see urgency in coordinated efforts. The finance ministry and National Assembly aim to synchronize actions. This alignment marks a shift from previous fragmented approaches.

The digital asset sector in South Korea remains under scrutiny. Regulators seek a balance between innovation and oversight. The central bank maintains a cautious but open stance.

GPT-6 Fails to Move AI Tokens

OpenAI’s announcement of GPT-6 with persistent memory gained attention. CEO Sam Altman confirmed faster release timelines. Yet, AI-focused crypto tokens saw no market reaction.

Worldcoin, associated with Altman, remained unchanged after the reveal. This indicates weak sentiment in the crypto-AI space. It diverges from the excitement seen in past cycles.

Investors expected AI-linked tokens to surge. Instead, markets ignored the update despite its technical relevance. The outcome highlights a disconnect between AI progress and crypto enthusiasm.

South Korea’s crypto community monitored the development. However, local exchanges reported no significant volume spikes. This further confirms the gap in market response.

Regional Crypto Momentum Continues

China is trialing yuan-based stablecoins in Hong Kong and Shanghai. This move targets US dollar influence in regional trade. The trials mark China’s broader financial strategy.

SBI Holdings and a Singapore startup will launch a tokenized stock platform. The rollout is expected between 2026 and 2027. The platform aims to serve cross-border investors.

Toyota’s Blockchain Lab introduced the MON framework. It uses Avalanche to convert vehicles into tradable NFTs. This project reflects innovation within the automotive industry.

The post South Korea Pushes Stablecoin Laws as AI Tokens Show No Lift appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$180,33-3,54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1166-3,47%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002619-11,72%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0,53595-7,40%
MemeCore
M$0,45059+0,43%
Capverse
CAP$0,06512+1,10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05346-2,01%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand