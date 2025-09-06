South Korea Raises Concern After U.S. Immigration Raid At Hyundai Plant

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 03:51
NEAR
NEAR$2.393+0.50%
Union
U$0.00958-17.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016729-3.03%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000027+35.00%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01888+5.65%

Topline

South Korean officials on Friday expressed concern about an immigration raid targeting hundreds of the country’s nationals at a Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant near Savannah, Georgia, just weeks after the Korean carmaker announced plans to invest $26 billion in the U.S.

Around 450 people were detained following the immigration raid at a Hyundai battery manufacturing facility in Georgia.

dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Key Facts

In a post on X, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents from its Atlanta office had joined other federal and state agencies—including FBI, DEA, ICE, HSI, Georgia State Patrol, and others—to conduct the raid at the EV battery site in Bryan County, Georgia.

The ATF’s post claimed the raid at the facility, which is jointly operated by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, led to the detention of around “450 unlawful aliens.”

Some 475 people were detained in the operation, Steven Schrank, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations, said during a briefing Friday, noting a majority of workers detained were from South Korea.

Schrank, who said the raid was the “largest single-site enforcement operation” in Homeland Security’s history, said the detained workers were part of a “network of subcontractors” and many worked for different companies on the site.

The South Korean foreign ministry on Friday said it has expressed concerns about the detention to the U.S. Embassy in Seoul.

Crucial Quote

The South Korean foreign ministry added: “The economic activities of our investing companies and the rights and interests of our citizens must not be unjustly infringed during the process of U.S. law enforcement.”

What Do We Know About The Korean Workers Detained?

The report said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) sent agents to the manufacturing facility to carry out a search warrant and Seoul did not receive any prior notice of the matter. The report said South Korean officials are still seeking to fully understand the situation, although it is unclear why this specific factory was targeted. South Korea has sent its embassy and consular officials in Washington and Atlanta to the raid site to set up a task force to resolve the issue. Yonhap said “individuals from Seoul” had entered the U.S. on a B1 temporary visitor visa, although it is unclear if this is referring to the detained workers. The B1 is granted to foreign nationals seeking to enter the U.S. for business purposes like negotiating a contract, attending a conference or consulting with business associates.

What Do We Know About Hyundai’s Promised Investments In The U.s.?

Late last month, Hyundai Motor Group announced it would invest $26 billion in the U.S. over the next three years. The company said this investment will be made between 2025 and 2028 and it will create 25,000 new direct jobs in the country. The investment will include a new steel mill in Louisiana, a “Robotics Innovation Hub… with an annual capacity of 30,000 units” and expanded auto production for Hyundai and Kia cars in the country.

Further Reading

S. Korea says rights must not be ‘unfairly violated’ after U.S. raid on Hyundai-LG battery plant site (Yonhap News)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/05/homeland-security-detained-475-people-in-immigration-raid-at-hyundai-plant-as-south-korea-raises-concern/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are offering a unique angle in the crypto market. From real-world asset integration to innovative mine-to-earn mechanics and scalable on-chain data solutions, these coins are building strong narratives that could catch fire if altseason truly kicks in Crypto’s Next Phase: Expert Picks the Top Cryptos to Buy Now The crypto market is entering a pivotal phase, with major developments unfolding across technology, regulation, and adoption. The U.S. government is taking bold steps to put economic data directly on-chain, signaling an unprecedented move toward transparency in financial reporting. On the institutional front, Ondo Finance is bridging traditional markets with crypto by launching tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum, opening the door for broader access to equities in decentralized ecosystems. Source – Ondo Finance on X Bitwise, a leading digital asset manager, has also released a striking forecast, projecting Bitcoin could hit $1.3 million by 2035. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to host a conference on DeFi, stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate, and the launch of Trump’s World Liberty token has sparked heated debate. Together, these developments highlight the growing convergence of innovation, politics, and regulation, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors and builders navigating this rapidly evolving space. Amid these shifts, this article highlights the best cryptos to buy now as shared by crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, whose full analysis is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel. Epic Chain (EPIC) Epic Chain is…
Union
U$0.00955-17.95%
RealLink
REAL$0.06005+0.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323+0.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:53
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-1.85%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012128+30.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1505+54.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

President Aleksandr Lukashenko reportedly issued an ultimatum to his government, demanding long-overdue cryptocurrency oversight mechanisms after a state audit revealed half of all citizen investments sent abroad fail to return. On September 5, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported that during…
SentraNet
SENT$0.000027+35.00%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/06 04:03
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure