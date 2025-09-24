South Korea Sees Spike in Suspicious Crypto Transactions

South Korea records a steep increase in suspicious crypto transactions with the increase in the use of virtual assets. There is an increase in money laundering and foreign exchange crime.

Virtual asset investors in South Korea have reached over 10 million, sparking an explosion of suspicious transactions in the country.

According to the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), 36,684 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) were reported in between January and August 2025. This is higher than all combined reports of the last two years.

The South Korean laws compel virtual asset operators to disclose suspected money laundering and illegal foreign exchange transactions involving cryptocurrencies.

The Rep. Jin Seong-jun of the Democratic Party acquired the FIU data, which showed the filings were on a rapid increase.

Unprecedented Growth in Suspicious Crypto Activity

The number of suspicious transaction reports is bound to skyrocket between 2021 and 2025, as 2021 only reported 199.

In 2025 reported more than 36,000 suspicious transactions were reported. Growth in annual filings has been steady, with 19,658 reports in 2024 alone.

Recent statistics show that the more crypto is used, the more the chances of unlawful activity increase. The Korea Customs Service disclosed that the number of crimes involving virtual assets reported to the prosecution amounted to approximately KRW 9.56 trillion since 2021.

Approximately 90 percent of this sum is connected with money laundering, and it demonstrates a strong criminal preference for crypto channels.

In May, a money changer bought 57.1 billion KRW of Tether (USDT), a stablecoin, making an illegal conversion. This case highlights the increasingly popular status of stablecoins in illegal transfers because of their stability and portability.

Stablecoins Under Scrutiny for Illicit Use

Rep. Jin highlighted the growing use of stablecoins in payments and settlements but cautioned that they are under increased abuse to commit foreign exchange offenses such as money laundering.

He called on concerned agencies to have systematic countermeasures. These involve the monitoring of the funds of criminals and the interception of disguised remittances.

The FIU keeps the virtual asset operators on close watch and implements the Specific Financial Information Act.

The policies have demanded that crypto exchanges report suspicious foreign exchange activities, such as converting criminal funds abroad.

The sudden spike in suspicious crypto-based transactions reported in South Korea is an indicator of difficulty.

The government is now interested in preventative infrastructure. Professionals give hints about stronger compliance and surveillance systems in order to fight evasion.

The alertness of South Korea against financial crimes of crypto matters is in the wake of a growing international crackdown on financial crimes. The nation is looking to defend its growing crypto market but crack down on exploits that would undermine the integrity of the system.

