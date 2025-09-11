South Korea to lift ban on VC investment in crypto companies on September 16

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to Cryptonews , South Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups announced that it will officially lift its ban on venture capital ( VC ) investments in crypto-related companies on September 16th . The ban, in place since 2018 , aims to curb excessive speculation. The revision removes crypto trading and brokerage firms from the list of "restricted venture companies," allowing them to apply for VC funding.

