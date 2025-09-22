South Korean Crypto Reports Skyrocket In 2025

Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

Key Points: DAT raises $20B in 2023, evolving market focus. Institutional focus on execution, M&A heightens. Crypto startup funding faces crowding-out impact. Digital Asset Treasury has secured over $20 billion in funding this year, indicating a strategic shift in the cryptocurrency sector. Institutional investors focus on mergers and acquisitions, impacting traditional crypto startups with constrained funding and smaller upcoming projects. $20B Treasury Inflows Spur Strategic Market Shifts The Digital Asset Treasury has accrued over $20 billion this year, significantly impacting the landscape. Institutional investors are steering attention from high-value premiums to execution, mergers, and acquisition strategies. These activities are reshaping conventional crypto startup financing, noted ChainCatcher, with major players adopting refined approaches. This strategic pivot is causing immediate effects. Traditional crypto startup financing is increasingly crowded out, as revealed by industry sources. Further project launches are anticipated early next year, though their scales are predicted to be smaller, highlighting a shift towards tactical capital allocation. Reactions within the cryptocurrency community echo these changes. Joseph Chalom expressed his enduring belief in Ethereum's long-term potential, noting, "My focus has always been on building a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets while upholding my principles and raising industry standards… I chose to return because of my firm belief in the long-term opportunities of Ethereum." Additionally, key executives like Weng Xiaoqi have voiced pivotal sentiments about the Digital Assets industry. Institutional KOLs, including Liang Xinjun's appointment at Yunfeng Financial, have underscored this trajectory towards execution and substantial capital-horizontal integrations in Asian markets. Historical Patterns Echo as Ethereum Faces Volatility Did you know? In past crypto cycles, 2021 and 2017 notably, rounds exceeding $500 million peaked as sectors saturated. Currently, funding strategies are realigning to focus on high-market-cap assets, showcasing cyclical financial shifts. Data from CoinMarketCap shows Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,377.29, with…