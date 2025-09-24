Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam, often branded South Korea’s answer to Silicon Valley, A major tech district outside Seoul is wrestling with a big label and bigger expectations. Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam, often branded South Korea’s answer to Silicon Valley, has grown fast since 2011 and is dense with well-known companies. But founders and […]Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam, often branded South Korea’s answer to Silicon Valley, A major tech district outside Seoul is wrestling with a big label and bigger expectations. Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam, often branded South Korea’s answer to Silicon Valley, has grown fast since 2011 and is dense with well-known companies. But founders and […]

South Korea’s answer to Silicon Valley is struggling to maintain its pull

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 21:43
WELL3
WELL$0.0000477-19.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.13787+1.43%

Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam, often branded South Korea’s answer to Silicon Valley, A major tech district outside Seoul is wrestling with a big label and bigger expectations. Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam, often branded South Korea’s answer to Silicon Valley, has grown fast since 2011 and is dense with well-known companies. But founders and investors say Pangyo is losing its pull as startups and money move back to Seoul, so the nickname may not fit.

Just south of Seoul, Pangyo is 15 minutes by subway from Gangnam, known for luxury shops, K-pop labels, and nightlife. Locals call it South Korea’s Silicon Valley.

Opened in 2011, the 661,000-sq-m campus is now a top innovation hub with 1,800+ startups, labs, and global tech firms. Anchors include Naver (Korea’s Google), Kakao (the everything app), game giants Nexon and NCSoft, shipbuilder HD Hyundai, and security firm AhnLab.

Samsung Electronics has a presence, as do semiconductor giant SK Hynix and Hyundai’s autonomous unit 42dot. Even so, many in tech doubt Pangyo really matches Silicon Valley, as reported by Tech Crunch.

‘Most concentrated hub’ but not yet global

“Pangyo is absolutely Korea’s most concentrated hub for software, gaming, platforms, and AI,” says Hyoungchul Choi, CEO of Portologics, who founded his company there five years ago. But he doubts that the Silicon Valley nickname truly fits. “The nickname is convenient, but we shouldn’t overstate our global influence.”

For talent-hungry startups, location matters. Pangyo’s in Gyeonggi, while support skews to Seoul. Still, insiders say the cluster helps.

A Kakao Ventures investor points to pace and culture. “American startups tend to succeed, and fail, much faster, which fuels constant experimentation and a high rate of talent movement. Speed is a startup’s greatest strength, so I try to have open conversations with founders about how to turn failure into opportunity,” the investor said. Storytelling also trips up teams, the investor added.

What it will take to go global?

“Many Korean founders are sharp on numbers and strategy, but stumble on a simpler question: What’s your story? Business is still about people connecting with people. Without a clear, authentic narrative of why you and your team are the right ones, it’s hard to stand out. And because so many already bring strong skills to the table, that personal story becomes even more important,” a respondent \.

Choi remains upbeat. The local mix of gritty founders and steady big-company influence shapes how teams build.

“Unlike in the U.S., where founders often leap into risk and pivot fast, startups here tend to balance ambition with discipline, building proof at home before going abroad.”

Even so, he argues, the bar now is global proof, unicorns, cross-border exits, and steady inflows of talent. “What holds Korean startups back from going global? Three key factors are the home market is small size, weaker global investor ties, and language or regulatory hurdles that create additional friction. Breaking through takes more than ambition; it needs early global partners, deliberate go-to-market resources, and leaders who think cross-border from day one,” Choi said.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$33.1228+2.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223+1.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Share
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01561--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005+5.47%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000031-3.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Share
SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has just made it easier for fund issuers to list crypto exchange-traded products.
FUND
FUND$0.01674-38.16%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 14:45
Share

Trending News

More

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

A whale address increased its holdings of INSP, accounting for 11.51% of the total supply.

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines