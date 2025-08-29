South Korea’s First Bitcoin Treasury Launches With $40M Buy-In

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 03:32
Sidekick
K$0.191+1.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,107.93+0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1265+1.85%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0028338+311.35%
XRP
XRP$2.9519-1.75%
Bitcoin

South Korea is entering the corporate Bitcoin race, with newly formed Bitplanet announcing plans to build the country’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury.

Backed by $40 million in capital, the initiative underscores growing interest in BTC among Asian firms.

$40 Million Set Aside for Bitcoin

At Bitcoin Asia 2025, Paul Lee, co-founder and managing partner of Lobo Ventures, revealed that Bitplanet will deploy $40 million into Bitcoin as part of its treasury strategy. The company will emerge from a rebranding of SGA, a CoStack-listed systems integrator, following a 62% acquisition by Lee’s investor consortium earlier this week.

The funds, he confirmed, will be allocated immediately upon launch. Lee stressed that the move was made without debt financing, giving Bitplanet what he called a “streamlined financial structure” and flexibility to expand without leverage risks.

From SGA to Bitplanet

The transition from SGA to Bitplanet marks a pivot toward digital asset management and institutional custody solutions. Asia Strategy Partners, now the largest shareholder, is expected to guide the company’s treasury operations and help develop new Bitcoin-based financial products.

SGA had already gained attention for holding BTC in its corporate treasury, but the new entity aims to scale that approach into a global model for institutional adoption.

Momentum Builds in Korea’s Bitcoin Treasuries

Bitplanet’s launch adds to a wave of corporate Bitcoin activity in the region. In July, Nasdaq-listed K Wave Media secured $1 billion to establish its own Bitcoin treasury, with half of the funds provided through a financing agreement with Anson Funds. Meanwhile, Japanese firm Metaplanet has continued to aggressively expand its holdings, announcing plans this week to raise $881 million to purchase additional BTC.

Traditionally, South Korean blockchain firms have leaned toward XRP-linked financial products, but recent developments suggest a growing appetite for Bitcoin-focused treasury solutions. Analysts believe Bitplanet’s entry could set the stage for South Korea to become a major hub for institutional BTC adoption.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/south-koreas-first-bitcoin-treasury-launches-with-40m-buy-in/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

USD₮ on Bitcoin debuts on RGB: Tether announces the arrival of its stablecoin in native version, with lighter transactions.
SphereX
HERE$0.0004+12.04%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 21:27
Share
Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Morgen wordt erop of eronder voor Bitcoin (BTC). De tijd voor de favoriete inflatiemeter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank is weer aangebroken, en dit keer lijken de cijfers belangrijker te zijn dan ooit.  Inflatiedata is nu belangrijker dan ooit Het gaat hier om de zogenoemde PCE-prijsindex, wat staat voor Personal Consumption Expenditures. Het meet hoe de prijzen van goeden en diensten die Amerikanen consumeren veranderen.  De Federal Reserve (Amerikaanse centrale bank) geeft de voorkeur aan de PCE boven de meer bekende CPI (consumentenprijsindex) omdat het een groter scala aan uitgaven dekt en zich sneller aanpast aan veranderend consumptiegedrag. Naast de CPI hebben we ook nog de PPI (producentenprijsindex). Deze inflatiemeter zorgde twee weken terug voor een grote crash op de cryptomarkt. De prijzen voor producenten stegen veel harder dan verwacht. Omdat hogere kosten bij producenten vaak doorberekend worden aan de consument, zouden we dit terug kunnen zien bij de inflatiemeters voor consumenten. Dat is precies waar men nu bang voor is. Want we weten dat de centrale bank zich al een tijdje zorgen maakt voor een nieuwe opleving. Hoewel voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week in een persconferentie zei dat de zorgen om de verzwakkende arbeidsmarkt groter zijn geworden, is inflatie nog altijd iets om in de gaten te houden. Investeerders wachten al sinds december vorig jaar op een nieuwe renteverlaging. Door de woorden van Powell lijkt de kans groot dat de beleidsmakers volgende maand de economie weer aan gaan jagen. Maar dan moeten er geen gekke dingen gebeuren wat betreft de inflatie.  Zo kan BTC reageren morgen Hieronder de verwachtingen voor de nieuwe lading inflatiecijfers van de maand juli: PCE-cijfers Verwachting Vorige (juni) PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,6 procent 2,6 procent PCE prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,2 procent 0,3 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,9 procent 2,8 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,3 procent 0,3 procent. Bij de kern-variant worden de volatiele onderdelen voedsel en energie weggelaten. Dit zijn de belangrijkste cijfers. Als de data lager binnenkomt dan verwacht, dan zou het logisch zijn als bitcoin reageert met een koersstijging. Hogere cijfers zouden de kans op een renteverlaging wat drukken en dus juist voor een daling kunnen zorgen.  Om 14:30 uur Nederlandse tijd weten we wat het allemaal is geworden. Het zou mooi zijn als bitcoin in ieder geval boven de 112.000 dollar weet te blijven. Bij een stijging is de zone 115.000 dollar de eerstvolgende weerstand.    Het bericht Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,945.98-0.39%
Constellation
DAG$0.03348-6.27%
ArchLoot
AL$0.079-1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:16
Share
XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

FindMining today announced the world’s first XRP mobile mining app, which allows users to seamlessly participate remotely in mining rigs for major cryptocurrencies like BTC using XRP without the need for additional equipment or specialized skills.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,945.98-0.39%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003569+0.67%
XRP
XRP$2.9533-2.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:17
Share

Trending News

More

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

Doctors Relying on AI Became 20% Worse at Spotting Health Risks, Study Finds

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor