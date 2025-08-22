South Korea's Ministry of Finance: South Korea will set up a 100 trillion won fund for investment in strategic areas

PANews reported on August 22nd that South Korea's Ministry of Finance will establish a 100 trillion won fund for investment in strategic areas. Starting in the second half of the year, South Korea will roll out a package of policies for 30 major AI innovation projects.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.