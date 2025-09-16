‘South Park’ Is Back With New Episode This Week. Will It Be Political?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 08:31
FUNToken
FUN$0.00948+2.70%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.495-3.29%
Vice
VICE$0.01996-9.80%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9397-15.59%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.549-2.15%

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) Matt Stone and Trey Parker attend Paramount+’s South Park In San Diego event during 2025 San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Getty Images for Paramount+

South Park Season 27 has been mocking President Donald Trump nonstop, and Kirk was part of the mockery in Episode 2. Following the right-wing activist’s assassination last week, however, will Trey Parker and Matt Stone divert from their political commentary this week?

South Park, of course, returned on July 23 on Comedy Central and debuted the first of 50 new episodes over the next five years on streaming on Paramount+ as part of Parker and Stone’s $1.5 billion deal with Paramount Global.

ForbesComedy Central Pulls ‘South Park’ Charlie Kirk EpisodeBy Tim Lammers

South Park wasted no time in poking fun at Trump in the new season’s first episode, including graphic scenes depicting the president’s “genitalia” and his special “relationship” with Satan. In addition, Parker and Stone — who have never been shy in targeting anyone or anything — also blasted Paramount Global over the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

While Episode 2 mocked Trump again, Parker and Stone broadened their canvas to target Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Vice President JD Vance also made his South Park debut in Season 27 Episode 2, as did the Turning Point USA founder at an awards ceremony titled “The Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters.”

Kirk was channeled earlier in the episode by Cartman, who started a conservative podcast after accusing fellow South Park Elementary student Clyde of stealing his rants.

Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Recap Of Trump And Labubu Episode – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers

While the episode riled Noem, neither Kirk nor Vance was bothered by the episode and took the recognition in stride and good humor, with both of them using South Park-themed avatars for their X social media accounts.

Despite the fact that Kirk was not offended by the episode — in an interview with Fox News (via Newsweek) afterward, he called the lampooning a “badge of honor” — Comedy Central pulled the episode from its lineup of reruns the day Kirk was assassinated. The episode remains, however, on Paramount+.

Trump And His Policies Were Again Highlighted In ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episodes 3 And 4

It became clear with every episode of South Park Season 27 after Episode 1 that Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s mockery of President Donald Trump and his policies was not going away anytime soon.

Episode 3 focused on world leaders and tech giants coming to the White House to kiss Trump’s ring, while Episode 4 mocked the president’s global tariff policies via the Labubu craze. Labubu dolls, of course, are imported from China, and South Park found a way to tie that craze into doll sacrifices to summon Satan (and Trump by proxy).

But with Charlie Kirk’s assassination, time will soon tell whether Trey Parker and Matt Stone will sideline the show’s political bend — at least for now.

ForbesHow Did JD Vance Respond To His ‘South Park’ Parody?By Tim Lammers

After all, the finger-pointing by both Republicans and Democrats over the dangers of political rhetoric has been going on nonstop since Kirk’s death. Some MAGA supporters, according to The Daily Beast, are faulting South Park’s Kirk episode for contributing to the rhetoric that they claim led to his death.

Since the new episode of South Park on Wednesday comes a week after Kirk’s assassination, Parker and Stone — who are known for working on tight deadlines to keep the show topical — have had plenty of time to scrap any political angles they had for Episode 5. If they didn’t, any criticism of the right in this week’s episode will only give credence to MAGA complaints about the Kirk episode reported on by the Daily Beast.

Per usual, Comedy Central, Paramount+, Parker and Stone have been radio silent about what South Park Season 27, Episode 5 is going to be about. The show’s last post on its official X account, as of the publication of this article, took place on Sept. 3.

The theme of this week’s episode may become clear as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest, as Comedy Central tends to post teaser photos and/or promo clips of new upcoming episodes.

ForbesCharlie Kirk’s Books And Podcasts Top Charts Following AssassinationBy Conor Murray

If South Park Season 27, Episode 5 remains political — specifically anti-Trump — the series needs to consider taking a page from Prime Video’s playbook before airing of The Boys’ Season 4 finale in July of 2024. The episode’s disclaimer condemned political violence following an assassination attempt of the then-Republican presidential candidate Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., just five days before the show’s season finale aired.

In addition to The Boys’ disclaimer condemning political violence, the show changed the initial name of the episode — Assassination Run — to Season 4 Finale since the show involved politicians being assassinated.

Should Parker and Stone skip the politics, they certainly have other characters they can construct episodes around — specifically Cartman, Kyle, Stan and Kenny — who have mostly taken a back seat this season.

South Park Season 27, Episode 5 airs Wednesday night on cable on Comedy Central and begins streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/15/south-park-is-back-with-new-episode-this-week-will-it-be-political/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

PANews reported on September 16 that according to market sources, Polymarket submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), showing that "other warrants" were provided in the latest round of financing, which usually refers to tokens, paving the way for the issuance of Polymarket tokens.
Union
U$0.021421+40.09%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01339-8.09%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.004933-2.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 09:12
Share
9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

Can choosing the right meme coin in 2025 transform a modest portfolio into a wealth-building powerhouse? As crypto enthusiasts seek the next opportunity, the power of meme culture, combined with blockchain technology, continues to create surprising market champions. Selecting wisely among the latest meme coin launches is more than speculation; it can be the difference […] The post 9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08591-8.50%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02525-1.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 09:15
Share
Coinbase-Backed Grassroots Organization Mobilizes 2.3M Voters Ahead of Key U.S. Crypto Legislation

Coinbase-Backed Grassroots Organization Mobilizes 2.3M Voters Ahead of Key U.S. Crypto Legislation

United States President Donald Trump’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets recently released its long-awaited crypto report . The document, which was made publicly available on July 30, outlines policy recommendations for regulating crypto in the U.S. The report includes recommendations on crypto market structure, jurisdictional oversight, banking regulations, promoting U.S. dollar hegemony through stablecoins, and taxation of cryptocurrencies. Today the White House is releasing its comprehensive report on digital assets, providing long-awaited regulatory clarity for innovators in a cutting-edge industry. President Trump is delivering on his promise to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the planet. pic.twitter.com/hrp8uQwf76 — David Sacks (@davidsacks47) July 30, 2025 President Trump is also reportedly planning to sign an executive order directing banking regulators to investigate claims of debanking made by the crypto sector . Grassroots Organizations Play Key Role In Shaping Legislation While the recent efforts from President Trump and his team are clear, grassroots organizations are also playing a key role in advancing crypto legislation in the U.S. Michael Cameron, co-founder of decentralized exchange Superb, told Cryptonews that most people underestimate how the future of crypto in the U.S. is being shaped by passionate groups of lawyers, developers, anonymous people, and others. “People think it’s lobbyists in suits doing the heavy lifting,” Cameron said. “While they certainly are—crypto firms spent over $18 million on federal lobbying in early 2025—behind the scenes, there are discord groups reading draft bills at 2 a.m. and DAO treasurers fervently calling congressional staffers.” Given this, it’s important to understand how specific grassroots organizations are helping influence crypto legislation in the U.S. Stand With Crypto Helps Voters Get Their Voices Heard Mason Lynaugh, community director at Stand With Crypto (SWC)—a nonprofit advocacy organization backed by Coinbase —told Cryptonews that he was fortunate to join top industry leaders and advocates at the White House for the release of Trump’s recent crypto report. Lynaugh elaborated that not only was the report monumental for the entire crypto sector, but it was the first time that SWC was represented as part of an important legislative effort. “Policy makers and regulators in the White House finally see strength in the Stand With Crypto community,” Lynaugh said. “The recommendations that our working group put forward and the impact from pro-crypto voters have demonstrated a big win here.” Digital asset advocate and @stcloudfcu Chief Lending Officer Chase Larson met with his senator in D.C. last month! Hear what Chase has to say about removing ambiguity and unleashing innovation when it comes to crypto regulation: pic.twitter.com/GxhpvQAjyn — Stand With Crypto🛡️ (@standwithcrypto) August 5, 2025 According to Lynaugh, SWC is one of the most engaged, organized, and fastest-growing grassroots political forces in America. The organization has more than 2.3 million crypto advocates across the country and is on track to exceed 2.5 million. SWC’s goal is to have a footprint in all 50 states by the end of this year. “Stand With Crypto has built an engaged voting bloc that is mobilizing at every level of the U.S. government: from the steps of Capitol Hill to state legislatures,” Lynaugh said. More than 600,000 crypto voters registered to vote in 2024 with SWC’s support. Lynaugh believes that SWC drove a majority of crypto voters to the polls last year, noting that this further proves how crypto votes matter for determining election outcomes. Lynaugh added that SWC sent out around 70,000 emails to senators when the GENIUS Act was being voted on. “We also organized a coalition letter signed by 65 crypto-focused orgs, representing 6,100 jobs across 21 states, to every member of the House in support of the CLARITY Act,” he said. Grassroots Organizations Influence State-Level Policy Grassroots organizations at the state level are also helping shape crypto policy . For example, the North American Blockchain Association (NABA) is building a state-by-state network to advance blockchain policy across North America. Wade Preston, director of community outreach for NABA, told Cryptonews that he specifically serves as the bridge between NABA’s member states and federal policy developments. “I help member states navigate the complexities to implement their policy initiatives. We’re empowering grassroots advocates in every state to make their voices heard and give them the tools they need to succeed in their jurisdictions,” Preston said. NABA has also encouraged the rise of other state-level organizations. Lee Bratcher, president of the Texas Blockchain Council (TBC), told Cryptonews that the TBC coordinates industry voices, educates policymakers, and drafts model legislation. For instance, Bratcher noted that TBC helped draft Texas’ HB 1666, along with the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve legislation, SB 21 . “Our advocacy in Texas has led to one of the most favorable regulatory environments for digital assets in the U.S.,” Bratcher said. He added that while TBC was not directly involved in drafting the recent White House crypto report, the organization has actively contributed to the national policy dialogue. “This has been through invited testimony, public comment on proposed rules, and meetings with federal agencies. Our efforts have helped shape a more informed and nuanced approach to crypto regulation,” Bratcher commented. Crypto-friendly states like Florida also have communities helping to ensure that lawmakers understand Web3 technology to pass better policies. James Slusser, a Polkadot Senior Ambassador, told Cryptonews that Polkadot plays a key role in shaping crypto-friendly legislation by offering lawmakers a direct line to the technology’s builders. “Polkadot is in a unique position to educate and inform public policy. We support state-level engagement through organizations like the Florida Blockchain Business Association (FBBA) and the Texas Blockchain Council, while also contributing to national efforts through groups like the Blockchain Association and the North American Blockchain Association,” Slusser explained. He added that these platforms allow Polkadot to collaborate with policymakers and industry peers to advocate for clear, innovation-friendly regulation. “For example, this year I represented Polkadot during FBBA’s Blockchain Day at the Florida Capitol, where we met directly with lawmakers to discuss how Web3 technology can support economic growth, digital infrastructure, and citizen empowerment in the state of Florida,” Slusser said. Education Remains Key While it’s clear that grassroots organizations are helping influence crypto policies in the U.S., a key challenge remains education. Slusser pointed out that he believes the biggest issue here is bridging the gap between complex technical systems and public policy frameworks. “Many lawmakers are eager to learn but lack structured, neutral resources that explain blockchain technology in a meaningful way,” he said. Echoing this, Bratcher noted that overcoming misinformation and political inertia in Washington remains problematic. “Many lawmakers still misunderstand the technology or associate it with illicit activity,” he said. Education remains key to combat these challenges, which is why groups like TBC and Polkadot are focused on new initiatives. For instance, Slusser shared that earlier this year, Polkadot launched a “Blockchain Basics for Policymakers.” The course was led by Dr. Lisa Cameron, founder of the UKUS Crypto Alliance and a former Member of the British Parliament. “The course was held in Zug, Switzerland—often called Crypto Valley—and was attended by a cross-party delegation of British MPs, equipping them with practical knowledge about blockchain and Web3 technologies,” Slusser said. Bratcher added that TBC regularly hosts educational summits, like The North American Blockchain Summit and USSAIC in Washington, D.C. “This helps us maintain a constant presence with both state and federal policymakers.” Lynaugh further remarked that SWC has plans to launch college chapters in the future. “SWC has only been around for 2 years now, so we need more people to continue to join us and take action when the time comes,” he said.
Chainbase
C$0.26429+0.67%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03375-9.85%
MemeCore
M$2.49456+1.13%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/07 05:34
Share

Trending News

More

Polymarket's latest financing includes "other warrants," which may hint at the possibility of its token issuance.

9 Viral Tokens Poised for Big Gains – MoonBull Crowned the Top New Coin Launch in 2025

Coinbase-Backed Grassroots Organization Mobilizes 2.3M Voters Ahead of Key U.S. Crypto Legislation

Coinbase Is Considering Launching a Token for Ethereum Network Base

Saylor and Lee Among 18 to Discuss Bitcoin Reserve with Lawmakers