Space and Time Integrates USDC to Power Sub-Second ZK Coprocessing

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 22:00
Space and Time Foundation today announced that developers can now pay for zero-knowledge (ZK) coprocessing on the Space and Time network using USDC, the fully-reserved stablecoin issued by regulated affiliates of Circle. The move makes it easier to access the protocol’s sub-second ZK coprocessor, Proof of SQL, by letting teams pay in a widely used, stable digital dollar that is automatically converted into SXT, the network’s native token.

The integration is aimed squarely at developers building data-rich on-chain applications. Space and Time’s Proof of SQL is optimized to prove SQL queries over millions of rows in sub-second time, enabling smart contracts to consume ZK-proven results drawn from both on-chain and off-chain sources. With USDC as a payment option, teams can now fund those coprocessing workloads with a familiar, stable payment rail rather than having to first acquire SXT.

“Enabling USDC payments on Space and Time is a huge milestone for the SXT ecosystem,” said Scott Dykstra, Co-Founder of Space and Time. “We’re focused on empowering developers to build secure, expressive applications onchain with the industry’s first sub-second ZK coprocessor, and the integration of USDC unlocks a smoother, more efficient way to power smart contracts and onchain apps at scale.”

Data-driven DeFi

Backed by Microsoft’s M12 and Circle Ventures, Space and Time bills itself as a purpose-built blockchain for ZK-proven data. The team says the platform lets smart contracts trustlessly access and compute over data from any chain or source, then feed those verifiable results directly into contracts, opening doors for data-driven DeFi, on-chain gaming, and other sophisticated smart contract use cases that rely on real-time, provable inputs.

“We’re excited to see USDC live on Space and Time, a platform advancing the frontier of zero-knowledge infrastructure,” said Brian Schultz, Vice President, Corporate Development and Circle Ventures at Circle. “At Circle Ventures, we’re focused on supporting teams that are building foundational technologies that make digital assets more usable, programmable and trusted across the Web3 ecosystem.”

The USDC integration follows Space and Time’s recent mainnet launch and aligns with the company’s broader effort to simplify developer workflows while scaling access to high-performance, verifiable compute. For developers, the practical benefit is straightforward: a stable, widely adopted payment option that lowers friction to start using ZK coprocessing in production applications.

USDC itself is described by Circle as an internet-native, fully-reserved, regulated digital dollar designed for near-real-time, low-cost global transactions. On Space and Time, USDC payments are automatically swapped into SXT and spent inside the protocol, so teams get the stability and liquidity of a familiar dollar-like token while still taking full advantage of Proof of SQL’s proving engine.

As demand for trustworthy, real-time data grows across Web3, integrations like this one make verifiable on-chain compute easier and more practical for builders, a small but important step toward putting ZK-proved data to work inside everyday smart contract logic.

