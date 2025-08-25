SpaceX scrubs Starship test launch over liquid oxygen leak

SpaceX called off a major test flight of Starship on Sunday, less than 30 minutes before liftoff, after discovering a problem with its ground support equipment.

The rocket, the most powerful ever built, was scheduled to launch on its 10th test mission from the South Texas site, known as Starbase. The flight window began at 6:30 p.m. local time. The cancellation came as SpaceX faces rising pressure following several explosive setbacks earlier this year.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had suggested earlier in the day on X that he would deliver an update on Starship. That briefing never happened. Instead, Musk later posted that engineers discovered a leak of liquid oxygen on the ground systems. He said the issue would be fixed and another launch attempt would follow on Monday.

The test flights are part of an effort to prove that Starship can eventually carry satellites, and later, people, to orbit and further in space. But the program has faced serious challenges recently.

Earlier Starship flights ended up in explosions

The first 2 Starship flights in 2025 ended in explosions within minutes of liftoff. A third flight failed when the rocket lost control after not deploying test satellites. In June, another Starship blew up on the ground during fueling.

These repeated failures have raised doubts about whether the rocket can live up to Musk’s ambitions. Bloomberg reported that about 20% of SpaceX’s Falcon rocket engineers have been temporarily reassigned to support Starship testing and improve reliability.

SpaceX has long described setbacks as part of the learning process. Engineers say that each failed attempt gives the company data to refine the vehicle. Still, the repeated mishaps have added pressure for the upcoming mission to show progress.

Industry analysts say the next flight could be a turning point. “A successful test would almost kind of erase the challenges of the last year,” Carissa Christensen from BryceTech said. “An unsuccessful one is just going to add to that scrutiny and that sense of what’s going on.”

Starship is central to Musk’s vision of creating a Mars settlement. The rocket is fully reusable and more powerful than any vehicle ever flown. Musk has said it will replace SpaceX’s Falcon 9, the company’s current workhorse, and serve as the main carrier for launching satellites along with people into space.

The long-term plan is for Starship to carry astronauts and cargo to both Mars and the moon. But those goals remain years away.

SpaceX must prove Starship can reach orbit first

For now, SpaceX’s focus is on proving Starship can reach orbit, release satellites, and return safely to Earth. Two flights so far have demonstrated that the rocket’s lower stage, called Super Heavy, can separate and attempt controlled maneuvers. The delayed test is just the latest step in a long process to prove Starship’s design.

Engineers will now work to fix the liquid oxygen leak and prepare for another launch attempt. Success on the next test would mark a milestone toward its eventual use in satellite launches and, further down the road, in crewed missions to the moon and Mars.

