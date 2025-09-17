Spain’s Biggest Bank Enters Crypto Trading, Snorter Token Attracts Attention

Banco Santander, Spain’s biggest bank and Europe’s fourth largest, now supports crypto trading.

Since yesterday, German users of the company’s all-digital platform, Openbank, can buy, sell, and trade five tokens: $BTC, $ETH, $LTC, $MATIC, and $ADA.

As mainstream crypto adoption expands, newer projects with their own trading bots, like Snorter Token ($SNORT), stand to benefit.

Banco Santander Now Offers 1.49% Crypto Trading Fees

According to an official press release, Banco Santander’s new crypto service comes with a competitive 1.49% trading fee (minimum €1) and no custody fees.

You also won’t have to move funds to another platform, and investor protections are guaranteed under Europe’s MiCA regulation.

Grupo Santander’s Head of Crypto, Coty de Monteverde, says the expansion reflects customer demand.

Beyond Germany, Spanish users will soon gain access to crypto trading in the next few weeks. More countries will follow after that.

But it’s not the only gateway to crypto exposure. Take Snorter Token’s trading bot, Snorter Bot, for instance: it could become one of the best crypto gateways in the Solana ecosystem soon.

Snorter Bot Turns to Solana for Lower Fees & Faster Trading

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is the official token of an upcoming trading bot, Snorter Bot.

Once launched on Telegram this quarter, Snorter Bot promises to give you a leg up in the crypto trading arena.

At first, it’ll go live on Solana to take advantage of the network’s speed and efficiency.

With execution fees as low as 0.85% (43% lower than Santander’s) and a maximum throughput of 65K transactions per second (TPS), Solana’s an ideal network for facilitating fast, low-cost trades.

Next, it’ll expand to Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other EVM-compatible networks, which will let you access more trading opportunities beyond the best Solana meme coins.

No matter the chain, the bot will offer automated sniping and copy-trading features. So, you’ll be able to instantly buy new tokens and mirror the strategies of top-performing traders to boost your likelihood of gains.

And all can be achieved without compromising security. The bot will be MEV protected and have built-in rug pull and honeypot alerts to help you steer clear of shady schemes.

$SNORT backs each of these advancements, as a sizable 25% of its total token supply is earmarked for product development.

But buying $SNORT doesn’t only mean supporting Snorter Bot’s future trajectory; it grants exclusive perks like leaderboard rewards, DAO voting power, and staking yields (currently at a 118% APY).

Considering this, it’s no surprise that $SNORT has raised over $3.9M in its presale, backed by significant whale buys of $107.1K, $91.1K, and $49.5K.

You too can get involved. Simply head to the official Snorter Token website and purchase $SNORT for $0.1047.

Alternatively, you can buy the token directly from the Best Wallet app. But don’t wait around too long: its price is anticipated to hit $0.94 following exchange listings, marking a 900%+ rise compared to its current price.

Disclaimer: This isn’t investment advice. Always do your own due diligence and never invest more than you’d be sad to lose – crypto is a volatile space.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/banco-santander-and-snorter-token-crypto-services