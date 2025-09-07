Spot Ether ETFs Shed $952M Over 5 Days as Recession Fears Grow

Spot ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) logged their fifth straight day of outflows this week, shedding $952 million in total and over $787 million in the four-day week alone.

The withdrawals followed a record-setting August when spot ether ETFs pulled in $3.87 billion even as bitcoin ETFs saw $751 million in net outflows, according to SoSoValue data.

Friday accounted for the sharpest decline, with $446.71 million leaving these ETH-linked funds. Spot bitcoin ETFs, in contrast, posted $246.4 million in net inflows over the past week. The contrast is notable, as funds investing in the flagship cryptocurrency saw $751.1 million in net outflows last month.

Ether has climbed more than 16% over the past month, though it slipped 1.8% in the last week now trading just below $4,300. The cryptocurrency has been benefitting from the GENIUS Act passing into law, which restricted stablecoin issuers from paying interest and provided clarity which could lead to greater institutional investment.

Its recent drawdown is likely related to a broader return from risk assets. That came after weak U.S. jobs data furthered expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this month, along with growing fears of a recession.

Traders are now weighing an 89% chance of a 25 bps rate cut, and an 11% chance of a 50 bps cut according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.On Polymarket, odds of a 50 bps rate cut are at 12%.

The cooling data , coupled with growing concerns surrounding economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks, has also seen the price of gold top the $3,600 mark for the first time.