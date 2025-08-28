Spot Ethereum ETFs outpace Bitcoin counterparts with $307M in Inflows

US spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted $307 million in net inflows on Wednesday.



By contrast, spot bitcoin ETFs registered $81.3 million in inflows.



Since August 21, spot Ether ETFs have seen $1.83 billion in inflows.



US spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted $307 million in net inflows on Wednesday, extending their lead over spot bitcoin ETFs, according to SoSoValue data.

BlackRock’s ETHA drew the largest single-day inflow at $262.6 million, followed by Fidelity’s FETH with $20.5 million.

Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum Trust and ETHE, along with VanEck’s ETHV, also reported fresh inflows.

By contrast, spot Bitcoin ETFs registered $81.3 million in inflows, marking a third consecutive day of positive flows but remaining well below Ethereum’s tally.

Bitcoin rose 2% over the past 24 hours to $113,307 as of 3:10 a.m. ET Thursday, CoinGlass data showed. Ethereum was little changed, inching up 0.08% to $4,581.

Ether has nonetheless staged a stronger recovery this week, climbing 5% from its Tuesday low, compared with bitcoin’s 2.8% gain over the same period.

Surge in Ether ETF Demand

Since August 21, spot Ether ETFs have seen $1.83 billion in inflows, compared with just $171 million for spot bitcoin ETFs, data showed.

Date

ETHA (BlackRock)

FETH (Fidelity)

ETHW (Bitwise)

CETH (21Shares)

ETHV (VanEck)

QETH (Invesco)

EZET (Franklin)

ETHE (Grayscale Mini)

ETH (Grayscale ETHE)

Total





21 Aug 25

233.6

28.5

7.0

0.0

6.2

0.0

0.0

5.9

6.4

287.6





22 Aug 25

109.4

117.9

36.3

0.0

–

0.0

5.5

45.9

22.7

337.7





25 Aug 25

314.9

87.4

9.7

5.6

0.0

2.2

0.0

(29.2)

53.3

443.9





26 Aug 25

323.1

85.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

5.3

41.1

455.0





27 Aug 25

262.6

20.5

0.0

–

3.3

0.0

0.0

5.7

15.1

307.2













Ethereum investor and educator Anthony Sassano described the trend as “brutal,” highlighting the scale of the shift.

NovaDius Wealth Management president Nate Geraci noted that spot Ether ETFs are now nearing $10 billion in inflows since early July.

Spot Ether ETFs, which have been trading for 13 months, have drawn $13.6 billion in cumulative inflows.

Most of that activity has come in recent months.

Spot bitcoin ETFs have a longer track record, with 20 months of trading and $54 billion in aggregate inflows.

Momentum has recently tilted toward Ethereum, a trend some market participants linked to the passing of the GENIUS Act stablecoin legislation in July.

With Ethereum holding the largest market share of stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets, VanEck chief executive Jan van Eck called it “very much what I call the Wall Street token” in an interview with Fox Business this week.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart reported that investment advisers account for $1.3 billion in exposure to Ether ETFs, citing SEC filings. Goldman Sachs was identified as the largest single holder, with $712 million in exposure.