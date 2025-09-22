Spot Gold Surpasses Record Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Key Points: Spot gold hits record amid Federal Reserve’s rate cut.

Chair Jerome Powell’s policy stance observed closely.

Safe-haven demand drives gold’s market surge.

On September 22, spot gold reached an unprecedented $3,708 per ounce, coinciding with the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut decision, highlighting a significant market influence by institutional investors.

The record gold price underscores macroeconomic policy signals and global safe-haven demand, with potential implications for cryptocurrency market allocations among investors.

Gold Hits Historic $3,708 on Fed’s Rate Cut

Spot gold reached a new height of $3,708 per ounce on September 22, coinciding with a rate-cut decision by the Federal Reserve. Chair Jerome Powell and Governor Stephen Miran were notably involved, with Miran pushing for larger cuts to boost economic growth. The market responded swiftly as investors sought safe-haven assets in light of changing macroeconomic conditions. Primary reactions showed sustained activity in gold ETFs, significant positioning shifts by central banks, and a noted decrease in the U.S. dollar’s value against gold. Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, highlighted the importance of gold amid fiscal uncertainties, recommending up to a 10% portfolio allocation to gold. His statement reflects a growing market sentiment amid current fiscal policies.

Further insights can be found in the latest updates and analysis provided by CBS News.

Expert Insights: Gold’s Role Against Economic Uncertainty

Did you know? Spot gold reaching $3,708 per ounce surpasses its all-time record. Such spikes were previously seen in 2020 during economic uncertainties, challenging previous highs set during financial crises like 2008.

As of September 22, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $112,907.96, with a market cap of 2.25 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. BTC’s 24-hour volume reached 40.50 billion, showing a 73.46% change. Despite a 2.52% drop in 24 hours, BTC shows a 6.85% increase over 90 days. The Coincu research team focuses on financial resilience through safe-haven assets, predicting central banks may bolster gold reserves, affecting monetary strategies. Regulatory responses could enhance gold’s role in financial systems, potentially impacting digital currencies’ positioning as macro hedges.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:36 UTC on September 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Stephen Miran dissent stirs debate regarding the impact of these policy changes on the broader market.