Spot XRP ETFs Likely Coming Soon? Seven Asset Managers File Amended S-1 Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 05:15
U
U$0.016-19.55%
XRP
XRP$3.0459-0.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022362+3.62%
Sign
SIGN$0.07283+1.67%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
SOON
SOON$0.2576-5.43%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Seven asset managers, including Grayscale, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, Bitwise, and WisdomTree, all filed revised statements for their proposed spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Friday.

The simultaneous filings represent a coordinated wave of activity as would-be issuers are eager to secure approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Very Good Sign”

While the SEC has already approved futures-based ETFs, the agency has yet to greenlight a spot XRP fund.

According to experts, Friday’s round of filings could signal that asset managers are responding to feedback from the regulatory agency.

“[The filings were] almost certainly due to feedback from SEC,” Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart observed in a post on X. “Good sign, but also mostly expected.”

Advertisement

&nbsp

In the amended filings, issuers seek to alter the structure of some of the funds to allow for XRP or cash creations and cash or in-kind redemptions, rather than simply cash creations and redemptions.

Similarly, NovaDius Wealth president Nate Geraci shared a similar sentiment, noting that it is remarkable to see the various asset managers roll out their amended S-1 filings on the same day. “Very good sign IMO.” Geraci opined.

While the filings do not guarantee imminent approval, they indicate active dialogue between issuers and the Securities and Exchange Commission during the review process.

Meanwhile, BlackRock, the asset manager managing the world’s largest spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, has yet to submit paperwork for an XRP ETF. BlackRock clarified earlier this month that it does not have any current plans to introduce an XRP-based ETF despite the long-standing lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC wrapping up.

Nevertheless, Bloomberg’s exchange-traded fund specialists Eric Balchunas and Seyffart project a 95% possibility of XRP, Solana, and Litecoin ETFs being approved by the US SEC before the end of 2025.

At the time of writing this, XRP was trading at $3.02. The cross-border payments token could skyrocket significantly higher as positive fundamentals like the resolution of the SEC vs. Ripple case and rising odds of an XRP ETF approval could potentially embolden the bulls.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/spot-xrp-etfs-likely-coming-soon-seven-asset-managers-file-amended-s-1-applications/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Michael Saylor’s once-unexciting software firm is now on track for a $14 billion windfall, not from enterprise sales, but from Bitcoin’s resurgence. As Wall Street debates whether his model is genius or gibberish, one thing is clear: The rules of…
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02008-6.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+0.45%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00698-9.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 22:40
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8477+10.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04859+0.33%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001743+11.30%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share
How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

From Pudgy toys to the chain empire, the Fat Penguin ecosystem is rising.
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002469-9.39%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 11:42
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

BlackRock ETH $254M move and the Pepeto versus Little Pepe choice for the best crypto token

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?