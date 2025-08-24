Spot XRP ETFs Likely Coming Soon? Seven Asset Managers File Amended S-1 Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





Seven asset managers, including Grayscale, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, Bitwise, and WisdomTree, all filed revised statements for their proposed spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Friday.

The simultaneous filings represent a coordinated wave of activity as would-be issuers are eager to secure approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Very Good Sign”

While the SEC has already approved futures-based ETFs, the agency has yet to greenlight a spot XRP fund.

According to experts, Friday’s round of filings could signal that asset managers are responding to feedback from the regulatory agency.

“[The filings were] almost certainly due to feedback from SEC,” Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart observed in a post on X. “Good sign, but also mostly expected.”

In the amended filings, issuers seek to alter the structure of some of the funds to allow for XRP or cash creations and cash or in-kind redemptions, rather than simply cash creations and redemptions.

Similarly, NovaDius Wealth president Nate Geraci shared a similar sentiment, noting that it is remarkable to see the various asset managers roll out their amended S-1 filings on the same day. “Very good sign IMO.” Geraci opined.

While the filings do not guarantee imminent approval, they indicate active dialogue between issuers and the Securities and Exchange Commission during the review process.

Meanwhile, BlackRock, the asset manager managing the world’s largest spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, has yet to submit paperwork for an XRP ETF. BlackRock clarified earlier this month that it does not have any current plans to introduce an XRP-based ETF despite the long-standing lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC wrapping up.

Nevertheless, Bloomberg’s exchange-traded fund specialists Eric Balchunas and Seyffart project a 95% possibility of XRP, Solana, and Litecoin ETFs being approved by the US SEC before the end of 2025.

At the time of writing this, XRP was trading at $3.02. The cross-border payments token could skyrocket significantly higher as positive fundamentals like the resolution of the SEC vs. Ripple case and rising odds of an XRP ETF approval could potentially embolden the bulls.