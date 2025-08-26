SpyCloud Launches Consumer IDLink Product to Empower Financial Institutions to Combat Fraud with Holistic Identity Intelligence

Austin, TX, USA, August 26th, 2025, FinanceWire

New API unlocks advanced visibility into consumer identity exposures to prevent account takeover, reduce fraud, and preserve trust

SpyCloud, the leader in identity threat protection, today announced the release of its Consumer IDLink solution designed to help financial institutions and other consumer-facing organizations reduce risk and prevent fraud stemming from consumer identity exposures. Consumer IDLink, delivered via API, uses SpyCloud’s proprietary identity matching analytics to unify fragmented identity exposures – from third-party breaches, infostealer malware infections, and successful phishing attacks – into holistic identities, giving fraud prevention and risk management teams correlated views they can act on automatically.

Unlike traditional compromised credential checking solutions, Consumer IDLink introduces a holistic identity approach – revealing a consumer’s complete exposure across their online personas, past and present. New SpyCloud holistic identity research shows that the average individual has 18 unique usernames and 237 records exposed on the darknet, often scattered across unrelated data sources. A record is a collection of data points (email address, password, IP address, device details, etc) associated with a given digital identity, exposed via a single breach, malware infection, combolist, or phishing campaign. Consumer IDLink connects these fragments into a coherent view of identity risk, empowering people and applications to detect compromised users early and take action to stop fraud proactively.

Built on SpyCloud’s Industry-Leading Recaptured Data Repository

SpyCloud’s Consumer IDLink dynamically correlates over 800+ billion recaptured credentials, personally identifiable information (PII), and other identity data across the more than 60,000 breach sources, 80+ malware families, and dozens of phishing kits housed in SpyCloud’s darknet data repository. By analyzing shared identifiers, including emails, usernames, passwords, and phone numbers, the solution builds a holistic identity around the end-user that reflects their full exposure across time, use case, and context.

Based on data available for the Top 100 US financial institutions, key benefits include:

A 2.6X increase in data richness: Consumer IDLink boosts the average number of records per exposed user from 12 to over 33 – providing deeper context for assessing identity risk.

Credential pairs tied to an exposed user more than double (6 to 16 pairs) when using Consumer IDLink. Credential pairs are combinations of a username or email address and its associated password that criminals can use – if they are not remediated – to gain access to an account. Smarter, earlier intervention: The API supports automated prevention workflows that enable organizations to take immediate action – such as resetting exposed passwords or triggering step-up authentication – before fraud can occur.

A Differentiated Approach to Consumer Account Protection

The Consumer IDLink API is part of SpyCloud’s Consumer ATO Prevention product in the Consumer Risk Protection suite, delivering high-volume, flexible APIs that feed recaptured breach, malware, and phishing data directly into the tools and systems security, fraud, and risk teams already use.

By operationalizing the world’s largest repository of recaptured identity data, SpyCloud enables financial institutions to:

Detect compromised consumers before an account is taken over

Assess portfolio risk due to the severity of exposure

Uncover identity exposures linked to malware infections and successful phishes, not just breaches

Minimize financial impact or downturn due to fraud response and manual processes

Preserve brand trust by securing users from login to transaction

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud transforms recaptured darknet data to disrupt cybercrime. Its automated identity threat protection solutions leverage advanced analytics and AI to proactively prevent ransomware and account takeover, detect insider threats, safeguard employee and consumer identities, and accelerate cybercrime investigations. SpyCloud’s data from breaches, malware-infected devices, and successful phishing also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offerings. Customers include seven of the Fortune 10, along with hundreds of global enterprises, mid-sized companies, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, TX, SpyCloud is home to more than 200 cybersecurity experts whose mission is to protect businesses and consumers from the stolen identity data criminals are using to target them now.

