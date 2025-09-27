The post Stablecoin boom risks ‘cryptoization’ in emerging markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As stablecoin and cryptocurrency adoption accelerate worldwide, emerging markets face mounting risks to monetary sovereignty and financial stability, according to a new report from Moody’s Ratings.  The credit rating service warned that widespread use of stablecoins — tokens pegged 1:1 with another asset, usually a fiat currency like the US dollar — could weaken central banks’ control over interest rates and exchange rate stability, a trend called “cryptoization.”  Banks could also “face deposit erosion if individuals shift savings from domestic bank deposits into stablecoins or crypto wallets,” the report said.  Crypto adoption risks in different markets. Source: Moody’s Moody’s said digital asset regulations around the world remain fragmented, with fewer than one-third of countries implementing comprehensive rules, exposing many economies to volatility and systemic shocks. While regulatory clarity and enhanced investment channels often drive adoption in advanced economies, Moody’s said the fastest growth is in emerging markets — particularly in Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa — where usage stems from remittances, mobile payments and inflation hedging. “[…] the rapid growth of stablecoins, despite their perceived safety, introduces systemic vulnerabilities: insufficient oversight could trigger runs on reserves and force costly government bailouts if pegs collapse,” Moody’s said. The agency said that the divergence highlights not only the potential for financial inclusion but also the mounting risks of financial instability if oversight fails to keep pace. In 2024, global ownership of digital assets reached an estimated 562 million people, up 33% from the previous year.  Related: Singapore New Crypto Rules: $200K Fines, Jail Risk Regulations in Europe, the US and China accelerate  Though much of the world still lacks clear rules around cryptocurrency and stablecoins, Europe, the United States and even China have been making progress over the last year. On Dec. 30, 2024, after a phased rollout, the remaining provisions of… The post Stablecoin boom risks ‘cryptoization’ in emerging markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As stablecoin and cryptocurrency adoption accelerate worldwide, emerging markets face mounting risks to monetary sovereignty and financial stability, according to a new report from Moody’s Ratings.  The credit rating service warned that widespread use of stablecoins — tokens pegged 1:1 with another asset, usually a fiat currency like the US dollar — could weaken central banks’ control over interest rates and exchange rate stability, a trend called “cryptoization.”  Banks could also “face deposit erosion if individuals shift savings from domestic bank deposits into stablecoins or crypto wallets,” the report said.  Crypto adoption risks in different markets. Source: Moody’s Moody’s said digital asset regulations around the world remain fragmented, with fewer than one-third of countries implementing comprehensive rules, exposing many economies to volatility and systemic shocks. While regulatory clarity and enhanced investment channels often drive adoption in advanced economies, Moody’s said the fastest growth is in emerging markets — particularly in Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa — where usage stems from remittances, mobile payments and inflation hedging. “[…] the rapid growth of stablecoins, despite their perceived safety, introduces systemic vulnerabilities: insufficient oversight could trigger runs on reserves and force costly government bailouts if pegs collapse,” Moody’s said. The agency said that the divergence highlights not only the potential for financial inclusion but also the mounting risks of financial instability if oversight fails to keep pace. In 2024, global ownership of digital assets reached an estimated 562 million people, up 33% from the previous year.  Related: Singapore New Crypto Rules: $200K Fines, Jail Risk Regulations in Europe, the US and China accelerate  Though much of the world still lacks clear rules around cryptocurrency and stablecoins, Europe, the United States and even China have been making progress over the last year. On Dec. 30, 2024, after a phased rollout, the remaining provisions of…

Stablecoin boom risks ‘cryptoization’ in emerging markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 16:20
Boom
BOOM$0,008094+5,22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,010402-37,37%
1
1$0,007697-9,60%
Wink
LIKE$0,007904+3,67%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07531-0,31%

As stablecoin and cryptocurrency adoption accelerate worldwide, emerging markets face mounting risks to monetary sovereignty and financial stability, according to a new report from Moody’s Ratings. 

The credit rating service warned that widespread use of stablecoins — tokens pegged 1:1 with another asset, usually a fiat currency like the US dollar — could weaken central banks’ control over interest rates and exchange rate stability, a trend called “cryptoization.” 

Banks could also “face deposit erosion if individuals shift savings from domestic bank deposits into stablecoins or crypto wallets,” the report said. 

Crypto adoption risks in different markets. Source: Moody’s

Moody’s said digital asset regulations around the world remain fragmented, with fewer than one-third of countries implementing comprehensive rules, exposing many economies to volatility and systemic shocks.

While regulatory clarity and enhanced investment channels often drive adoption in advanced economies, Moody’s said the fastest growth is in emerging markets — particularly in Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa — where usage stems from remittances, mobile payments and inflation hedging.

“[…] the rapid growth of stablecoins, despite their perceived safety, introduces systemic vulnerabilities: insufficient oversight could trigger runs on reserves and force costly government bailouts if pegs collapse,” Moody’s said.

The agency said that the divergence highlights not only the potential for financial inclusion but also the mounting risks of financial instability if oversight fails to keep pace.

In 2024, global ownership of digital assets reached an estimated 562 million people, up 33% from the previous year. 

Related: Singapore New Crypto Rules: $200K Fines, Jail Risk

Regulations in Europe, the US and China accelerate 

Though much of the world still lacks clear rules around cryptocurrency and stablecoins, Europe, the United States and even China have been making progress over the last year.

On Dec. 30, 2024, after a phased rollout, the remaining provisions of the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regime were implemented. MiCA is the bloc’s crypto rulebook, standardizing licensing for service providers and setting reserve and disclosure requirements for stablecoins.

In the US, the GENIUS Act became law on July 18, establishing enforceable standards for issuing and backing stablecoins.

With Europe and the United States rolling out stablecoin regulation, China appears to be changing course.

After banning crypto trading and mining in 2021, Beijing expanded its pilots for its digital yuan and, according to recent reports in August 2025, is weighing tightly controlled yuan-backed stablecoins.

On Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) opened a new operations center in Shanghai for the digital yuan, aiming to focus on blockchain services and cross-border payments as stablecoin development continues.

Magazine: US risks being ‘front run’ on Bitcoin reserve by other nations — Samson Mow

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/stablecoin-risks-cryptoization-rules-economies-moodys?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Solana open interest rockets 6% on CME
Solana
SOL$201,19+3,49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01603-9,99%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,56236-2,85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Share
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.   Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0,01022-5,16%
Bitcoin
BTC$109 297,45-0,20%
EPNS
PUSH$0,02831+0,56%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 05:00
Share
ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

The post ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher hosts event, affects blockchain market dynamics. Ethereum ETF sees nearly $900M outflow. Solana and BNB relations show blockchain market shifts. ChainCatcher will host “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” in April with Solana advisors participating, highlighting a significant convergence of blockchain influencers and technology leaders. This event underscores strategic shifts in blockchain, reflecting Solana’s influence amidst Ethereum ETF outflow of $897.6 million, suggesting realignment in institutional crypto investments. ChainCatcher Event Shakes Up Blockchain Dynamics ChainCatcher and RootData announced their co-hosted event “Crypto 2025” set for April 2025. A leading Solana advisor will be among the speakers. Significant participation includes technologists, investors, and regulators, as confirmed by ChainCatcher news channels. The announcement coincides with notable outflows in the Ethereum ETF market, totaling nearly $900 million. This highlights institutional sentiment shifts affecting Ethereum and derivative financial products over the past week. The Ether.fi Foundation reported protocol buybacks, purchasing 127,000 ETHFI from revenue, offering insights into corporate robust steps in a volatile market. “We are excited to bring together leading experts and stakeholders in the blockchain space to discuss the future of the industry.” — ChainCatcher Leadership Statement. From institutional market players to independent investors, the response indicates heightened attentiveness to the evolving landscape. A lack of prime-level comments via official regulatory or C-suite channels emphasizes the private nature of these shifts. Ethereum ETF Outflows and Market Volatility Insights Did you know? Solana’s significant decline in on-chain activity during Autumn 2025 marked a major turning point, reflecting crypto market volatility and competitive shifts with Ethereum and BNB Chain. Ethereum (ETH) stands at $4,011.87, holding a market cap of $484.25 billion. Over 24 hours, ETH grew by 2.25%, but its seven-day and 30-day performance declined by 10.46% and 12.50%, respectively. The volume decreased by 38.52% to $37.84 billion. Data…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,010421-37,26%
Binance Coin
BNB$968,85+2,61%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1,5624+5,63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:09
Share

Trending News

More

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

Accenture tell staff to learn AI or exit the company

ETH Might Crash to $3,500 and Here’s Why