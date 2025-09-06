Stablecoin demand soars amid U.S. economic slowdown – Details

Key takeaways

Stablecoins are surging again as uncertainty pushes more capital onto exchanges. Ethereum now dominates stablecoin settlement, while Tron remains the go-to for fast, low-cost payments.

Stablecoins are in the spotlight. As economic pressure builds and traders look for safety, these digital dollars are piling up on exchanges at record pace.

The latest is a quick look at how global uncertainty is deciding where money flows next.

The market is ready

Stablecoins are moving in waves.

The first surge came in late 2024 when unemployment cracks started showing; exchange reserves shot from about $30 billion to over $50 billion almost overnight, while deposit activity spiked alongside.

Fast-forward to mid-2025, and we have a repeat in the pattern.

Stablecoin reserves just touched $58.5 billion, while the number of depositing addresses now regularly tops 30,000, even hitting close to 40,000 at peaks.

In time, this could flow into Bitcoin [BTC] and other risk assets at the right moment.

Ethereum leads, but Tron still owns payments

For years, Ethereum [ETH] set the standard for stablecoin activity, with nearly all major tokens moving on ERC-20 until mid-2019.

That changed when Tron [TRX] entered the market with a simple pitch: faster transactions and lower fees.

Its appeal for small, everyday payments helped Tron steadily grow, peaking in May 2023 at an impressive 74% share of all stablecoin activity.

Since then, the balance has shifted back and forth, with Tron’s market share fluctuating between 13% and 67%.

As of September 2025, Ethereum has regained nearly 70% of the market, while Tron holds about 30%. The divide shows the different ways in which stablecoins are being used.

Ethereum has become the settlement layer for deep liquidity and institutional flows, while Tron now powers the bulk of retail-style transfers.

And with stablecoin supply at record highs (dominated entirely by USD-backed tokens) it’s clear that blockchains are now acting as global distribution rails for the dollar itself.