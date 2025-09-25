Stablecoin Giant Circle Exploring Reversible USDC Transactions

Popular USDC issuer Circle is mulling the idea of transaction reversibility for stablecoin transactions, citing that it may be a game-changer for this class of asset.

Circle President Heath Tarbert believes that this initiative will help the industry recover funds siphoned via fraud and other exploits.

Transaction Reversibility Threatens Crypto Principle

Since its inception, cryptocurrency has been built on a core principle: transactions are final and beyond centralized control. In other words, blockchain transactions are permanent and cannot be altered unilaterally by issuers or validators. However, Circle appears poised to challenge this foundational idea.

This is in a bid to examine mechanisms that facilitate the recovery of assets and funds after an exploit, but still allow settlement finality. As it stands, the company’s president has hinted at its push for transaction reversibility.

According to Tarbert’s statement, reversible transactions may play a significant role in helping projects recover funds from fraud and hacks.

He thinks that it could become an intrinsic part of the legacy financial system. The concept is still under consideration as no decision has been made to promote its acceptance.

There are quite a number of enthusiasts who think reversibility is a great idea. They are even optimistic that it would build mainstream trust in stablecoins.

Unfortunately, its capacity to contest the decentralized model that forms the foundation of crypto makes it a tough conversation to have.

Cetus Protocol Benefits From Transaction Reversibility

Previously, a few projects have allowed reversible transactions, despite the centralization risks.

In May 2025, Cetus Protocol, a Sui SUI $3.18 24h volatility: 6.3% Market cap: $11.32 B Vol. 24h: $1.41 B blockchain-native decentralized exchange (DEX), was exploited for $220 million. The attacker manipulated prices by exploiting unchecked math operations in a third-party code library.

They drained several pools by faking liquidity deposits and repeatedly withdrawing real tokens. Cetus Protocol later froze $162 million of the funds and received 90% votes in favor of a proposed recovery process.

As of June 9, it has recorded about an 85-99% recovery rate of its siphoned funds and relaunched its operations.

next

The post Stablecoin Giant Circle Exploring Reversible USDC Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.