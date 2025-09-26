TLDR Crypto market structure legislation (CLARITY Act) and stablecoin regulations could drive Q4 returns through institutional integration Stablecoin growth expected to benefit Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and layer 2 networks as payment infrastructure develops Bitcoin ETFs are purchasing 1,755 Bitcoin daily in 2025, with analysts predicting new highs will fuel altcoin rallies Citi forecasts stablecoin market [...] The post Stablecoin Growth and Crypto Legislation Set to Drive Fourth Quarter Returns appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Crypto market structure legislation (CLARITY Act) and stablecoin regulations could drive Q4 returns through institutional integration Stablecoin growth expected to benefit Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and layer 2 networks as payment infrastructure develops Bitcoin ETFs are purchasing 1,755 Bitcoin daily in 2025, with analysts predicting new highs will fuel altcoin rallies Citi forecasts stablecoin market [...] The post Stablecoin Growth and Crypto Legislation Set to Drive Fourth Quarter Returns appeared first on CoinCentral.

Stablecoin Growth and Crypto Legislation Set to Drive Fourth Quarter Returns

By: Coincentral
2025/09/26 15:52
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03082-5.77%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4079-4.94%
1
1$0.008788-35.03%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00532-0.37%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003675-11.48%

TLDR

  • Crypto market structure legislation (CLARITY Act) and stablecoin regulations could drive Q4 returns through institutional integration
  • Stablecoin growth expected to benefit Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and layer 2 networks as payment infrastructure develops
  • Bitcoin ETFs are purchasing 1,755 Bitcoin daily in 2025, with analysts predicting new highs will fuel altcoin rallies
  • Citi forecasts stablecoin market could reach $4 trillion by 2030, supporting up to $200 trillion in transactions
  • Revenue-generating DeFi projects and tokenized assets positioned as key growth sectors for Q4

Crypto market analysts expect the fourth quarter to be driven by three main factors: regulatory clarity, stablecoin expansion, and increased institutional adoption through exchange-traded products. These trends are reshaping how digital assets integrate with traditional finance.

The CLARITY Act represents comprehensive financial services legislation that could accelerate crypto’s integration with traditional banking. Industry experts view this as a potential catalyst for deeper institutional participation in digital asset markets.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of generic listing standards for commodity-based ETPs is expanding access to crypto assets for US investors. This regulatory development is expected to drive new capital inflows into the sector.

Federal Reserve rate cuts are also supporting crypto asset valuations, with the central bank reducing rates for the first time since last year in September. More cuts may follow depending on inflation trends and economic conditions.

Stablecoin regulations under the GENIUS Act, signed into law in July, are awaiting final implementation rules. Edward Carroll from MHC Digital Group expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4.

The regulatory framework should benefit blockchain networks that support stablecoins, including Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and BNB. Layer 2 networks are also positioned to gain from increased stablecoin usage.

Institutional Money Flows Accelerating

Bitcoin ETFs are purchasing an average of 1,755 Bitcoin daily in 2025, according to financial services company River. This institutional demand is creating consistent buying pressure in the market.

Pav Hundal from Swyftx predicts Bitcoin will hit new highs before year-end, which historically triggers altcoin rallies. The rotation pattern has been consistent throughout 2025, with memecoins and DeFi applications leading gains.

Recent quarters saw US-listed companies converting corporate treasuries to digital assets. Ethereum, Solana, and other tokens emerged as top performers during this trend.

Hyperliquid and Pump.fun have been standout performers in the DeFi space. These platforms have generated waves in crypto markets through revenue-sharing and buyback programs.

Stablecoin Market Projections Surge

Citi bank has revised its stablecoin market forecasts upward after faster-than-expected growth. The bank now projects $1.9 trillion in base case scenarios and $4 trillion in bull case scenarios by 2030.

Current stablecoin issuance has grown from $200 billion at the start of 2025 to $280 billion as of September. This growth rate exceeds previous industry projections.

If stablecoins achieve circulation velocity comparable to fiat currencies, they could support $100 trillion in annual transactions by 2030. The bull case scenario doubles this figure to $200 trillion.

Bank Tokens May Compete With Stablecoins

Citi’s analysis suggests bank tokens could eventually surpass stablecoins in transaction volume. Corporate demand for regulatory safeguards and real-time settlement may drive this shift.

Traditional banking rails moving on-chain could push bank token turnover beyond $100 trillion by decade’s end. This represents a small migration of existing financial infrastructure to blockchain networks.

Most on-chain money remains US dollar-denominated, supporting Treasury demand. Hong Kong and the UAE are emerging as centers for digital currency experimentation outside the dollar system.

Henrik Andersson from Apollo Crypto expects ETF approvals for staked assets and passage of the CLARITY Act in Q4. Revenue-generating DeFi projects are positioned to continue strong performance during this period.

The post Stablecoin Growth and Crypto Legislation Set to Drive Fourth Quarter Returns appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

XRP market seeing some nice inflows that push it toward potential weekend rally
XRP
XRP$2.7038-4.05%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00986+0.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02829-2.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:32
Share
Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01521-1.29%
Union
U$0.010688+7.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.06154-0.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Share
Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Sina Finance, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated at the 2025 China International Information and Communication Exhibition that it is necessary to accelerate the development of 6G technology, proactively plan and cultivate an application industry ecosystem for 6G, aim at the commanding heights of future science and technology and industrial development, accelerate scientific and technological innovation in fields such as the new generation of information technology and blockchain, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future industries.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12223-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 17:44
Share

Trending News

More

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining increases its convertible senior notes offering to $1.1 billion