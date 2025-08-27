Stablecoin: over $5 trillion in organic transactions in the last 12 months. This is how instant cross-border payments are triggered

Recent data indicates that, in the last 12 months, over $5 trillion in “organic” stablecoin transactions have begun to change the costs, speed, and infrastructure of global payments.
Based on analyses from Google Cloud and on-chain datasets like Artemis, the gross flow – including convertibility and arbitrage – could reach up to $30 trillion.
These estimates are consistent with observations published by international institutions and studies on remittance prices, useful for contextualizing the macro-financial impact BIS – Annual Report 2023 and with the data on remittance costs collected by the World Bank – Remittance Prices Worldwide.
According to data collected by industry analysts and verified on-chain reporting, the portion of “organic” volume is concentrated in specific corridors (Southeast Asia, Latin America, West Africa).
In two European pilot projects followed in 2024, average settlement times dropped below 5 minutes, and total costs were reduced by up to 70% compared to traditional channels; the data and observations are updated to August 2025.
Methodological note: “organic volume” refers to transfers not attributable to arbitrage/bridging cycles between exchange or smart contracts. The estimates concern the last 12 months. It should be noted that comparability between providers may vary.
Consequently, stablecoins establish themselves as credible options for remittances, global B2B payments, transactions in the creator economy, and digital treasury management. It must be said that the actual penetration depends on local infrastructure and applied rules.
Stablecoins allow direct wallet‑to‑wallet transfers on distributed ledgers, reducing the need for long chains of banking correspondents and cutting steps, time, and costs. This results in a more streamlined model, often more predictable.
Let’s consider sending 200 € from Europe to Southeast Asia:
In the most expensive and less served corridors, the impact on the total cost and on the access times to cash can become particularly significant. In practice, the difference is especially noticeable when the alternative is slow or fragmented.
Similarly to the private banknotes of the 18th and 19th centuries, stablecoins combine portability and the promise of convertibility.
If in the past trust was based on the reputation and reserves of the issuers, today the focus shifts to the transparency of reserves, compliance controls, and the resilience of payment infrastructures. In this transition, technology acts as an enabling factor, but trust remains central.
In the European regulatory framework, the MiCA regulation – currently in the process of implementation – integrates with the technical standards proposed by EBA and ESMA, with the aim of balancing innovation and financial stability.
The regulatory game, it must be said, is still evolving. For an updated timeline of the implementation, consult our internal page Timeline MiCA and the official documents of the mentioned authorities.
However, the protection of the client in case of default of the issuers, the prudential treatment for banks that expose stablecoin, and the harmonization with the European instant payment system still need to be defined. These are aspects that will influence adoption.
To overcome fragmentation between protocols, shared architectures and interoperable ledgers are emerging. The Bank for International Settlements has illustrated the concept of a unified ledger, while the private sector proposes solutions like the Google Cloud Universal Ledger – a technical proposal awaiting confirmation.
Verified features from an enterprise perspective include:
Interoperability based on standards, such as ISO 20022, can enable 24/7 multi-currency payments, reducing dependence on high-risk bridges. Looking ahead, it is a key piece for scalability.
In summary, payments are shifting from consolidated and opaque flows towards granular, programmable, and verifiable settlement operations. It is not an immediate transition, but the direction seems clear.
If reserves are concentrated with stablecoin issuers and circuits outside the banking system, the financial system could experience an erosion of deposits and a weakening of credit capacity. Among the possible countermeasures are:
The most likely outcome is a coexistence between traditional banking systems and new digital solutions, rather than a total replacement. In some markets, the hybrid model is already visible.
The convergence between tokenized assets and stablecoin allows the realization of PvP/DvP models with atomic settlement, which reduce counterparty risk and free up capital.
Experiments conducted by banks and regulators, as documented in various pilot projects made public by the BIS, indicate narrower spreads and greater market participation thanks to shorter settlement times and less uncertainty. However, there are technical challenges related to scalability.
The stablecoin are revolutionizing cross-border payments, reducing costs in specific corridors and introducing more efficient settlement models.
The future trajectory will depend on three essential factors: clear rules (with MiCA in the implementation phase and evolving global standards), interoperable infrastructures, and transparent measurements of flows.
The coming months will be crucial in defining the balance between innovative drive and financial stability requirements. Ultimately, the credibility of the issuers and regulatory alignment will make the difference. For related insights on our site, see the Stablecoin section and the practical guide to remittance services.