Stablecoin protocol Cap launches on Ethereum mainnet, launching two stablecoin products: cUSD and stcUSD

PANews reported on August 19th that the stablecoin protocol Cap has officially launched on the Ethereum mainnet, launching two stablecoin products: cUSD and stcUSD. Users can mint cUSD with USDC and earn native "Caps" points. The protocol is jointly maintained by operators and re-stakeholders. All idle USDC will be deployed to Aave to earn base yield. stcUSD has been listed on Pendle, with cUSD prices provided by Chainlink oracles. Institutions such as IMC Trading, Edge Capital, and Susquehanna Crypto are among the first stakeholders in the protocol.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.