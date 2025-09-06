Crypto News

Venezuela adopts $USDT to counter dollar shortages while the Bank of England opens to stablecoins through new initiatives; $BEST presale grows.

Venezuela is confronting critical dollar shortages, driven by stringent U.S. sanctions and limitations on oil export revenues. In response, the government has increasingly turned to Tether’s $USDT – a dollar-pegged stablecoin – as an alternative financial lifeline.

A world away, the Bank of England is moving to more formally encourage its own stablecoins with initiatives like the Digital Pound Lab.

Both moves signal just how rapidly crypto adoption is moving in today’s world, even on the national level. That’s good news for projects like Best Wallet, a leading non-custodial crypto Web3 wallet, and its official token, Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

Venezuela Faces Against US Sanctions with Move to $USDT

Since June 2025, businesses and state entities like PDVSA have been able to convert bolívars to $USDT through approved banks and wallets.

In July alone, approximately $119M in $USDT entered the private sector, cushioning the economic blow amid a 14% year-on-year decline in foreign-currency injections.

While this crypto pivot offers vital liquidity and smoother trade financing, it comes with risks. As a centrally controlled stablecoin, $USDT has proven vulnerable: Tether previously froze assets linked to PDVSA, a stark reminder of potential disruption in sanction-triggered scenarios.

But US sanctions have forced PVDSA to start embracing digital currencies steadily since last year, a process helped along by the rapid growth of stablecoins in 2025, in particular by $USDT, the stablecoin leader with a $168B market cap.

Why stablecoins? Because they are pegged to a fiat currency, stablecoins can be used anywhere fiat can; because they live on the blockchain, stablecoins can be traded round-the-clock and payments settle nearly instantly.

Stablecoin utility despite Venezuela’s less-than-ideal circumstances has caused other countries to take note.

UK: From Caution to Collaboration

Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England (BoE) has gradually warmed to stablecoins as part of a broader ‘multi-money’ vision, where stablecoins, bank deposits, and digital pound forms coexist.

The trick is getting them to all work together, a trick that Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden is working hard to pull off.

This represents a notable shift from the BoE’s 2023 position. Breeden recently announced plans to consult on allowing systemic stablecoins to hold a portion of their reserves in high-quality liquid assets, such as short-dated UK government bonds.

In order to explore these innovations safely, the BoE launched a suite of testing initiatives, including the Digital Pound Lab and the DLT (Digital Ledger Technology) Innovation Challenge.

Central to this approach is interoperability. Breeden emphasized the need for technical and regulatory harmony to prevent fragmented ‘walled gardens.’

One other element will be crucial, both in the UK and in Venezuela: a robust and powerful digital crypto wallet with the best security.

Parallel Paths in Crypto Policy

Though differing in context and urgency, Venezuela and the UK are both embracing stablecoins, but for very distinct reasons.

In Venezuela, it’s a financial mechanism born of crisis; a stopgap in a declining dollar regime.

In the UK, it’s a more intentional, regulated embrace of technological evolution, cautiously integrated into an existing financial infrastructure.

Both paths underscore a growing recognition: stablecoins – and broader digital monetary constructs – are transforming how nations imagine the future of money.

